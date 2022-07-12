Nicki Minaj, 39, caused a storm during her time in London after allegedly pushing a fan out of the way.



In a since-deleted TikTok clip from @theyluviish, a swarm of fans surround the rapper as she tries to make her way down the street. Minaj urges the starstruck fans to "back up", but they mostly ignore her request.

One fan leans in to take a video of himself with the rapper. While he throws up a peace sign, Minaj appears to push him. "Nicki Minaj literally pushed me omg," the fan claimed in the deleted TikTok, adding, "My fave literally touched me."

The clip soon spread to Twitter with many people saying they would have done the same thing.

One said: "Bro, it’s like a hundred different people shoving, and she made it clear by saying 'move', 'excuse me', but the person still decided to record the video… I’m 200 per cent sure you would’ve done the same if there were that amount of people."

Another said: "Damn y'all gotta understand that she's still human," while a third added: "Stop getting in people's personal space even if they are famous."

A final user concluded: "Who can blame her?"









Minaj performed at Wireless Festival on Sunday before surprising fans with a spontaneous meet and greet, which she announced on Instagram Live to her 198 million followers.

Hundreds of fans flocked to Cafe KoKo in Camden Town to meet the star, according to The Mirror , which caused chaos. She turned to Twitter to beg them to get off the streets so she could properly meet them.

"Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space, they won’t let me get out the cars. Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line," she tweeted.

Police surrounded Minaj to try and control the crowds, but they eventually had to take her back to the car and cancel the event.

Indy100 reached out to Nicki Minaj's rep for comment.

