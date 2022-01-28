Nicolas Cage has delighted fans after he declared that he is a "goth" in a recent interview where he also revealed he has a pet crow.
Set to play perhaps the most iconic gothic figure of all time, Dracula, in Universal’s upcoming horror movie Renfield, Cage chatted to the Los Angeles Times about this role and his pet crow Hoogan who also got a mention too.
The bird lives with him in the actor's Las Vegas home in a geodesic dome and Cage divulged how Hoogan insults him, calling him an "Ass" - much to the actor's amusement.
“He has taken to calling me names…it’s comical, at least, it is to me," Cage told the LA Times .
"When I leave the room, he’ll say, ‘Bye,’ and then go, ‘Ass.’ Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect. I like the goth element. I am a goth.”
Cage has also played the role of a man who was convinced he was a vampire in the 1988 film Vampire’s Kiss and also has been forced to deny the conspiracy theory that he is a vampire after a photo of a man from 1870 that bears an uncanny resemblance to him was posted on eBay in 2012 which read: "Nicolas Cage is a Vampire," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"Now look, I don’t drink blood and the last time I looked in the mirror I had a reflection," Cage told David Letterman at the time.
Given all of these vampire themes within his life, along with his recent goth admission and pet crow, you could say it was inevitable that Cage would play Dracula at some point in his acting career.
Of course, the internet had a field day when they found out that Cage identified as a goth and has a pet crow as fellow goths welcomed him into the community, while others made some hilarious memes from the random news.
Cage also described in the interview how he is "happily married" to his fifth wife Riko Shibata who he wed in February last year and added: "I think I got it right this time."
It was announced earlier this month that the couple are expecting their first child together.
