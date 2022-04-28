Actress Olivia Wilde was served child custody papers while on stage presenting at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Wilde was discussing her upcoming thriller, Don't Worry Darling, starring boyfriend Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, when a brown envelope was handed to her. She asked the unknown woman: "Is this for me?"

Inside the "private and confidential" document was custody papers from ex-boyfriend of nearly ten years and father of her two children, Jason Sudeikis.

"Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis," a source close to Sudeikis told Variety.



"Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner," they added.

The star brushed aside the situation and continued to talk to the audience.

In response to the incident, Mitch Neuhauser, CinemaCon's managing director, said: "We have never in the history of the convention had an incident where a delegate has approached the stage who was not authorised to be there.

"In light of this incident, we are re-evaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all our attendees."

Sudeikis – best known for the comedy series Ted Lasso – toldGQ last summer that he was figuring out what went wrong in their relationship.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” Sudeikis said. “And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

