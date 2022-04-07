Kim Kardashian revealed that she was able to keep a sweet token from her first kiss with Pete Davidson from their skit on Saturday Night Live.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kim shared that her boyfriend actually gifted her the costume from their Aladdin sketch for Valentine’s Day.

“What became of this rug? Do you have this now? It seems like you should,” Kimmel asked the Skims founder, as he pointed at a photo of the two on the magic carpet prop the two were on during SNL.

“Actually, for Valentine’s Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp,” Kim answered before she quipped: “So I do own the rug.”

The Kardashians on Kourtney & Travis' Wedding, Kim & Pete's First Kiss & They Play "Who Said It?" www.youtube.com

Kim's appeared on the talk show alongside her family Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner in promotion of their new Hulu show, The Kardashians. The Kardashians.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Speaking of Davidson, Kimmel remarked that his team “had to carry in a huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent here” in honor of the family’s joint late-night appearance.

“Does that make the other boyfriends look bad?” he joked.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's—or Kete, as fans call them— relationship has proven to have already passed major milestones. The comedian currently has 'a little more' than three inkings dedicated to his girlfriend, including one that reads 'my girl is a lawyer' on his collarbone.

Speaking on Ellen, Kim talked about his tattoos after they were spotted in a selfie. When asked about which was her favorite, Kim noted that since it's a nod to her ongoing career goals, she found it particularly sweet. She added, "That one's really cute. That's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life." He also has an iron branding of her name on his chest.

The Kardashians will be available to be streamed starting on April 14th.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.