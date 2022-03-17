Pete Davidson gets 'my girl is a lawyer' tattoo for Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has 'a little more' than three inkings dedicated to new girlfriend Kim Kardashian - including one that reads 'my girl is a lawyer' on his collarbone.



Speaking on Ellen, Kim confessed about his tattoos after they were spotted in a selfie.



When asked about which was her favourite Kim noted his nod to her as a newly-qualified lawyer, adding "That one's really cute. That's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life."



He also has an iron branding of her name on his chest.

