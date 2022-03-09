The Kardashian family has been promoting the upcoming release of their new reality TV show... The Kardashians.

The new series succeeds their claim to fame show on E!, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In September 2020, the family decided not to renew its deal with E!, and eventually made a deal with Hulu to host their newest production, scheduled to be available to stream starting on April 14th.

Over the years, all members of the family have been the subject of controversy and booming businesses of their own. From the matriarchal Kris Jenner to style icon Kim Kardashian to Kourtney Kardashian's whirlwind romance with Travis Barker.

While all members of the family participated in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, not all of them appeared frequently or in later seasons such as Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, and Caitlyn Jenner.

Speaking to Variety, the family confirmed that Caitlyn Jenner, who transitioned in 2015 and ran for governor of California as a Republican last year, will not appear in the Hulu series.

In addition to Caitlyn, Rob Kardashian, the son of the family, is not a main cast member, though this might change with audiences potentially seeing him "in a cameo" in the future.

In another part during the interview, Kim Kardashian gave career advice to women in business that has caused quite a stir online.

"Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days," she told the outlet.

Unsurprisingly, people took to social media to share their concerns with Kim's advice, and have even made comparisons between the Skims founder and influencer Molly Mae Hague.

