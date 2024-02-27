Piers Morgan tried to mock Jurgen Klopp and it completely backfired

Piers Morgan tried to mock Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool lifted the Carabao Cup over the weekend, and it backfired almost immediately.

The presenter was watching on as Liverpool beat Chelsea in extra time, earning Klopp some silverware in his last season in charge at Anfield.

Morgan, who is an outspoken Arsenal fan, appeared to take issue with Klopp for his reaction after winning the game against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Klopp was in an emotional mood after securing another trophy and Morgan decided to hit out at the manager for tearing up in front of the Liverpool fans.

He wrote: “If winning the Carabao Cup makes you cry, it’s definitely time to move on.”

Morgan was clearly after a reaction with the post – and he definitely got it.

Getty Images

Many criticised the former Good Morning Britain host, with plenty pointing out that Arsenal hadn’t even made it to the final.

However, one user hit back in spectacular fashion by referencing his GMB exit by writing:

“The weatherman made you cry and quit your job.”

Ouch.

The post referred to Morgan storming off the show when confronted by weatherman Alexander Beresford in 2021 for his comments on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

It comes after Morgan became the latest celebrity to speak out on AI after becoming a victim of a deepfake.

