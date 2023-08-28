Prince Andrew called a 'disgrace' at record breaking Wembley Stadium show

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew was mocked in front of 81,000 people at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening at All Elite Wrestling's record-breaking 'All In' event.

81,035 people attended the show at Wembley making it the largest paid attendance for a wrestling show in history with only two shows held in 1995 in North Korea trumping it in terms of overall attendance.

The show was headlined by a world championship match between Adam Cole and Maxwell Jacob Friedman but the match before that saw the House of Black defend their Trios Championship against The Acclaimed and 'Bad Ass' Billy Gunn.

For those that aren't aware The Acclaimed often rap their way to the ring with team member Max Caster usually dropping a topical reference or dropping an acknowledgement to the city they are in at the time.

As they were in London for the first time there were several jabs at the Royal Family most notably Prince Andrew all aimed in the direction of the House of Black.

Caster began the rap by saying: "Acclaimed on the mic/ there is nothing that we can't do/ these guys are a bigger disgrace than Prince Andrew."

The rest of the rap continued with a subtle dig at Meghan Markle and a reference to Harry Potter.

Luckily for The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn the dig at the Royal Family wasn't in gest as they were able to defeat the House of Black and capture their first Trios Championships.

Meanwhile, the senior Royals including Andrew all reported gathered at Balmoral on Sunday for the first time since the Queen's death on September 8th last year.

