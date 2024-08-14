Rachel Zegler has perfect comeback to Snow White death threat

Rachel Zegler knew just exactly how to deal with an online troll who sent her a death threat.

The 23-year-old actor has received an influx of online hate after being cast in Disney's Snow White live-action film which is set to be released next year.

Some of this trolling was over Zegler being the casting choice, and also the comment she made last year that the Disney princess she plays is "not going to be dreaming about true love".

Most recently, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actor responded to a post on X, formerly Twitter where a user commented "Someone should kill you" on a picture of Zegler, as per UNILAD.

The post has since been removed for violating the platform's guidelines - but not before Zegler spotted it and had the best comeback.

"Fun fact I will be dying eight times a week on Broadway this fall!!!!!! Get your tickets, lee [the user's handle]! Also @/FBI," she wrote.

This refers to Zegler's role as Juliet in upcoming the Broadway production of Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet, where she is set to star alongside Heartstopper star Kit Connor.





The post has received 529,000 views and over 14,600 likes as fans of Zegler send messages of support in the comments and also praised her response.

One person said: "Theatre marketing and reporting a death threat in under 140 characters, sublime."



"She shouldn't have to deal with such s****y comments but what an amazing clapback," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Insane marketing strat rachel i have to applaud you."

"I love you and your humor but wish you didn’t see them :((( let’s all make sure to report tweets like this," a fourth person commented.

