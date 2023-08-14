Rachel Zegler has grown adults raging with her modern take on Snow White

Rachel Zegler has divided people over the comments she made about Disney's upcoming Snow White live-action remake, declaring the princess is "not going to be dreaming about true love".

The 22-year-old actor who plays Snow White in the new adaptation set to be released next year has revealed what viewers can expect and how it will diverge from the original 1937 film.

Rather than being a damsel in distress, Zegler described how her take on the character will portray her as "leader."

"It's no longer 1937. We absolutely wrote a Snow White that is not gonna be saved by the prince," she told Variety in September last year alongside co-star Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen and also agreed with Zegler.



"She’s not going to be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love.”

"She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true."

She added: "So, it’s just a really incredible story for young people everywhere to see themselves in.”

In another interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zegler admitted she had only watched the original film once as she discussed the remake.

"I was scared of the original version. I think I watched it once and never picked it up again. I'm being so serious," she said.

"I watched it once, and then I went on the ride in Disney World, which was called Snow White's Scary Adventures. Doesn't sound like something a little kid would like. I was terrified of it, never revisited Snow White again."

Zegler also conveyed this message in an interview with ExtraTV where she called the Prince a "stalker" and joked that scenes from the remake including the Prince (played by Andrew Burnap) may get cut.







"The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so. There's a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird! So we didn't do that this time," she said.

"We have a different approach to what I'm sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie,"

"All of Andrew's scenes could get cut, who knows? It's Hollywood, baby!"

Since then Zegler's comments have prompted discussions online about the upcoming remake, with some criticising the actor's take that Snow White shouldn't dream about love.

"It is not anti-feminist to want to fall in love, to want to get married, to want to stay at home, to be soft, to want to be a homemaker. None of these things makes you less valuable as a person or a woman," @cosywithangie said in a viral TikTok.

"Criticising Disney princesses is not feminist. Not every woman is a leader. Not every woman wants to be a leader. Not every woman wants or craves power and that's ok."

"You're right, it's no longer 1937, and you know what else women no longer have to do? Choose between a career or love, we can have both," @thechickflicksshow said.

She then noted how other previous Snow White adaptations such as Snow White & The Huntsman (2012) and Mirror, Mirror (2012) allowed the princess to be her own saviour but she also found true love too.

While @nuttybutter96 questioned why a remake was being made if Zegler "hated the original so much."

"I don't think I've ever seen such a condescending, smug, Disney princess ever in my life," the TikToker said.

"She made us sound like women only matter if they're hateful of love, hateful of any kind of romance, and we only exist to thrive and be a leader."

However, some people have defended Zegler and believe the hate and criticism she's received is unwarranted.

"Rachel Zegler is just another 22-year-old actor who has cameras in her face all the time and didn't give a perfect answer one time," @jstoobs said and called out those getting "weird" about the situation.

“She made one comment about how Snow White has ambitions of her own that has nothing to do with romance, and suddenly everyone decided that women being damsels in distress is [feminist], actually," @waitforme_II tweeted.

"But don't u guys remember Maleficent? That movie was good but she wasn't saved by the prince?" one commenter wrote, in reference to Maleficent (2014), the Disney live-action remake of Sleeping Beauty.



"Robert Pattison is always hating on Twilight and Edward [Cullen] but everyone loves him for that," someone else noted.

The live-action remake of Snow White is set to be released in March 2024.

