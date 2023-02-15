Salt Bae vows to help victims of the Turkey earthquake every day

Salt Bae has pivoted to charity, pledging to donate 5,000 meals a day to help people affected by the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

Writing on an Instagram post, the celebrity chef, know for his lavish expensive restaurants, showed videos of lorries with huge vats of food being stirred, and announced his intentions.

“We started serving hot food to more people, targeting 5000 people every day," the chef, who comes from Turkey, said.

“We are more than stronger all together pray for Türkiye."

It comes after the 7.8 magnitude tremor struck Turkey last week on the southeast of the country close to the Syrian border.

About 12 hours later, a second powerful tremor hit further north with a magnitude of 7.5 with the epicentre being in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province.

The combined death toll following the earthquakes has passed 41,000 and continues to rise.

Survivors have been left homeless and struggling to find clothing, shelter and food in the cold.

If Salt Bae wants to use his resources to help out, then good on him.

