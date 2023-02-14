Sam Smith's Grammys performance caused people to 'cancel their TV service'

Sam Smith and Kim Petras' provocative Grammy performance has been inundated with complaints for "glorifying Satan".

On Sunday (5 February), the pair took to the stage with their hit single 'Unholy'. It saw the singers dance among fire while donning blood-red outfits. Smith was seen wearing a hat with horns.



This was simply too much for some, who immediately took to social media to complain – and to theorise that it somehow featured a Satanic ritual.

One said: "I didn’t want to post this video but I have to expose how satanic the music industry is. This is so demonic. Stop listening to this GARBAGE. It’s witchcraft!"

While another added: "Hollywood freaks still thinking they’re so edgy with their Satanic-themed performances".

Senator Ted Cruz also chimed in with a dramatic tweet during the live performance, reading: "This... is... evil."

Now some viewers have taken it to the next level and complained to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), with one saying they were cancelling their TV service because of the performance.

"I will be canceling my television service due to this," one complaint obtained by TMZ read.



Another viewer compared the performance as "anti-Christian", adding that it had the potential to "increase violence against Christians."

A third complaint read: "'It was wrought with evil imagery, and depicted DEVIL WORSHIPING ACOLYTES writhing around on the floor virtually naked, and in CAGES,"

"It was broadcast on live television, and I cannot believe that CBS allowed it."

Another called the Grammy Awards a "Satanic Mass," writing: "Satanic evil full blasted on a TV that teens and young adults are influenced by. This was not an award show at all. More like a Satanic Mass."

Kim Petras soon explained what the performance was about – and sorry to disappoint, it wasn't devil worship.

"I think a lot of people, honestly, have kind of labelled what I stand for and what Sam stands for as religiously not cool," she told Variety.

"I personally grew up wondering about religion and wanting to be a part of it but slowly realising it didn’t want me to be a part of it

"So it’s a take on not being able to choose religion. And not being able to live the way that people might want you to live, because as a trans person I’m already not kind of wanted in religion.

"So we were doing a take on that and I was kind of hellkeeper Kim."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.