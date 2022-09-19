Plenty of familiar faces gathered in Westminster Abbey on Monday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and it wasn’t just members of the royal family and politicians who shared their respects.

One of the people in the congregation was Killing Eve star Sandra Oh – but why was she there?

The actress, 51, attended the funeral as part of the Canadian delegation.

She was present during the ceremony as a member of the Order of Canada. She was joined by musician Gregory Charles and gold medallist Mark Tewksbury, with the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leading the delegation.

The actress paid her respects on Monday BBC

Oh was previously made an Officer, which is the highest honour a civilian can be granted in Canada.



The honour was created by the Queen in 1967 to recognise people "whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities".

Oh was granted the status of Officer for her "artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad".

Canada is going through a national day of mourning to mark the funeral.

Oh is best known for playing Eve Polastri in the hit series Killing Eve, as well as Dr. Cristina Yang in the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by the likes of U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and President Michael Higgins, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian President Sergio Mattarella also paid their respects during the ceremony.