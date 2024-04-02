US trans secretary invokes Star Wars to mock Caitlyn Jenner over awareness day controversy

US transgender health secretary Admiral Rachel Levine quoted Star Wars when saying about the importance of education around transgender issues and says outrage over an awareness day coinciding with Easter Sunday is 'faux'.

There has been controversy that the Transgender Day of Visibility, which happens every year on the same date of March 31, clashed with Easter Sunday.

Caitlyn Jenner, who is herself transgender, has been outspoken about President Joe Biden declaring Transgender Day of Visibility on the 'most holy of holy days' though, saying she was 'absolutely disgusted'.

She transitioned from Bruce Jenner who won a gold medal in decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, setting a new world record in the process.

Speaking on Fox News, Caitlyn said: "First of all, the Transgender Day of Visibility is fine, I have used it in the past and trans people are okay - my number one problem with this whole thing is this proclamation.

"President Biden never should have done it - to be honest with you, if he just said nothing, he would have been fine. But what he did is flip the middle finger at all people of religion."

Fox News then said in a statement, the White House said 'going against this is cruel, hateful and dishonest rhetoric'.

Caitlyn replied: "I am 100 per cent for the trans community - it is dishonest what President Biden is doing and his proclamation."

But US health secretary, Admiral Rachel Levine, says outrage on the issue is 'faux'.

Speaking to The Advocate, she said: "I felt that it was faux outrage. It was manufactured.

"It's just that this Sunday was Easter, which is a very important holiday and very important event, and it also just happened to be the 31st."

When speaking about education of transgender issues, Rachel quoted Star Wars.

"You know there's a quote from Yoda (not baby Yoda, that's new)," she said.

"Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate, and hate leads to suffering."

During the interview, Rachel also said whenever she is attacked for being transgender, it motivates her to work harder and to advocate more.

