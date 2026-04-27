Another Assassin's Creed remake reportedly in works at Ubisoft - and it's a big one

Ubisoft recently revealed Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, a faithful ground-up remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag that originally released in 2013.

And alongside that, details have emerged about another Assassin's Creed remake Ubisoft may be cooking up.

Ubisoft has previously confirmed a number of Assassin's Creed remakes were planned, so another remake alongside Black Flag may not necessarily be a surprise.

However there are new claims online about which game is getting the remake treatment - and it's none other than where it all started with the very first Assassin's Creed game.

Jonathan, a renowned Assassin's Creed and Ubisoft insider, quoted a post on X / Twitter about claims of another Assassin's Creed remake and said in a translated post: "I heard it from a contact in 2023; normally, it's AC1."

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "AC1 would need soooo much improvement to make it fun. The setting is awesome but the gameplay is dull by more recent standards. Even AC2 is so much better already."

A second agreed: "AC1 would need a LOT of work. It plays as a completely different game compared with the rest of the series."

But a third countered: "I really like the more serious tone of AC1. The parkour was awkward but the heaviness was nice."

"Using Mirage as a base they could pull this off I think," theorised a fourth.

And a fifth commented: "I hope the Ezio trilogy is next after AC1. Honestly I don't much care for AC1 but I wouldn't mind if they remake it first."

A remake of the first Assassin's Creed game has not been confirmed and is speculation.

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