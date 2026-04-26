After shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, federal agents rushed to protect members of US president Donald Trump’s administration – including health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, who had an unusual way of confirming he was OK when his son sent him a text.

The lavish event was cancelled and will be rescheduled after a man identified as Cole Tomas Allen from California, according to The New York Times, shot and injured a law enforcement officer before being detained near the screening area of the Washington Hilton hotel.

As one would expect, RFK Jr’s son, Bobby Kennedy III, expressed concern for his dad and sent a message to a group chat asking if his “pops” was OK.

Cheryl Hines, the health secretary’s wife, replied: “Yes! Was crazy!

“Bobby’s security team came in so fast & took us out of the building. They were lifting me over chairs.”

Sounds scary, but something else was on RFK Jr’s mind, as he simply texted: “im really hungry”.

The response, described as “such a Dad thing to say” by one X/Twitter user, has been met with laughter on social media:

Self-proclaimed “finance bro” Robert Sterling branded RFK Jr an “absolute legend”:

Writer and influencer Jessica Reed Kraus said the message was “on brand” for the Trump official:

And Texas state representative Mitch Little said the text had “Dad energy”:

It wasn’t the only unusual reaction to the incident, which has sparked a significant social media response in the hours since the shots were fired, as one man was seen tucking into his food at the table while others ducked behind tables around him.

Wild.

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