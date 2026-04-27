There are a lot of great new Netflix watches right now - Big Mistakes, Bridgerton, Heartbreak High - to name but a few being talked about.

However, every so often, the streaming platform also strives to royally screw us over, and quietly removes comfort watches that have become staples between playing catch-up on the newer shows.

When we say the most recent victim of its monthly cull has stung, it's really stung.

We'd hate to be the bearers of bad news, but Schitt's Creek is leaving Netflix on 15 May.

Released in 2015, the sit-com has become a go-to for millions around the world. It follows the story of the wealthy Rose family who lose everything overnight; instead forced to rebuild their lives from a run-down small town that they once bought as a joke - Schitt's Creek.

The show starred Dan, Sarah, and Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and Emily Hampshire, as well as the late Catherine O'Hara - whose death back in January reignited its cult fandom.

While it won over 60 awards during its six seasons, most notably, it took home nine Primetime Emmys for its final one, setting a new record for comedy.

"Desperately trying to rewatch all 80 episodes", one fan noted, dubbing it possible "as long as I don't eat, sleep or work".





Another joked that they'll be forced to "eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner in silence".

Others have been expressing their own heartbreak, too.





But all is not lost.

It's worth remembering that Netflix usually only removes show and movies for a period of time before they re-emerge, and in the case of Schitt's Creek, it's actually moving to another platform for now; making it available to stream on Hulu.

If you're not a subscriber, you can still get your Dan Levy dose, as most recently, the co-creator and star has written and released the aforementioned crime-comedy, Big Mistakes, which is a dedicated Netflix concept.

It has a similar chaotic-sibling-duo connection to Schitt's Creek, but instead, the pair (his sister this time played by Taylor Ortega) end up in an organised crime ring over a shoplifted necklace.

So, we may be saying au revoir to our favourite timeless comedy for now - but really, it's never too far away.

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