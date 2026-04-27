Trump co-signed renaming ICE for one extremely petty reason

Donald Trump appeared to co-sign a MAGA supporter’s idea to change the name for ICE for one very petty reason.

In recent months, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has come under huge scrutiny for not only its role in breaking apart families, but for the fatal shootings of two US citizens – Alex Pretti and Renee Good – both killed at the hands of ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Not very long after gunfire at the White House correspondents’ dinner during which Trump was whisked away by security officials, it didn’t long for him to hop back onto Truth Social where he reposted a bizarre suggestion and co-signed it.

The post read: “I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday.”

“GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT,” Trump added as he shared the post.

Amid the ongoing Iran war and the alleged shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner, people have been left horrified by what it appears the US president is using his time to focus on.

“Trump is awake and he’s now demanding that ICE be renamed to NICE so the media has to say ‘NICE agents’ everyday. This is what the president is focused on. Very weird stuff.”

Another person asked: “Is this real life, are these the problem solving skills we have been waiting for?”

“Administration of 12 year olds,” someone else commented.

Someone else mocked up the headline: “‘NICE agents detain 5-year-old’.”

One person called it, “Dystopian AF”.

“‘NICE agents’ somehow sounds even more threatening,” someone argued.

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