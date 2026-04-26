Several responses from attendees to the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday have since made headlines – from one person seen eating food while others took cover under their tables, to health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr responding to a message of concern from his son by saying he was hungry.

Now, comments made by UFC president and CEO Dana White – a Trump supporter – to USA Today about the incident are circulating online, as he gave an unusual response when asked how he reacted to an active shooter situation.

He said: “All of a sudden, it just started getting noisy - tables getting flipped over, guys running in with guns. They were screaming ‘get down’.

“I didn’t get down. It was f***ing awesome. I literally took every minute of it in.

“It was a pretty crazy, unique experience.”

Yes, really, and further video footage of White in the ballroom amid the incident was shared alongside his comments:

A second video appears to show White sitting at his table, watching as others kept their heads down and shouting was heard:

“Totally normal response to an active shooter incident,” Wu Tang is for the Children tweeted sarcastically:

Others also expressed disbelief:

With one account writing: “I am increasingly concerned that nothing anywhere ever feels real to anyone anymore”:

According to officials, one law enforcement officer was shot and injured by the male assailant before he was detained near the hotel screening area.

The man in custody, according to The New York Times, has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen of California, and faces firearms and assault charges.

White’s representatives have been approached by indy100 for comment

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