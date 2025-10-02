There's a brand new phone controller out - and I'm completely obsessed

I already have a huge place in my heart for Backbone controllers. I got the One model in the run-up to Christmas last year and it was one of the best things I bought in a long time.

Personal circumstances meant I had to travel a lot for work and frequently stayed away from home at least couple of nights per week. Being a gamer, the Backbone quickly became one of the first things I'd pack so I could play the games I wanted to much more easily, both while travelling and where I was staying.

Not only could I play mobile games natively using a controller, I could still stream my PlayStation and Xbox libraries remotely and in all one place.

Turning my phone into a genuine handheld console meant I could keep playing wherever I went and being away a lot, this became a genuine game changer.

Nowadays, my circumstances have shifted. I travel much less often and am able to stay at home much more frequently too.

Yet I still love curling up on the sofa or in bed using the Backbone, still both playing mobile games natively or streaming my favourites wherever I want. My better half also loves using it when getting cosy and playing her favourites such as Infinity Nikki or Stardew Valley.

And now that's been taken to the next level as I've very kindly been given the chance to check out the new Backbone Pro pink edition.

Backbone Pro pink edition is a brilliant phone and bluetooth controller / Backbone

The Backbone Pro released in May earlier this year but the pink edition, along with a purple edition of the One controller, are both releasing imminently.

Being such a big fan of the One, I was thinking to myself: "Can it be that much better?"

But the Pro offers key upgrades on the One without overshadowing it completely.

The biggest change on the Pro over the One are the analog sticks. The Pro uses full-sized ALPS thumbsticks whereas the One uses smaller ones that are more like the Joy-Cons on the original Nintendo Switch.

The triggers on the Pro have Hall effect too, which result in more precise and smooth inputs while also being less prone to wear and tear. It also has two remappable back buttons.

The quality of the Pro feels much better too, both in terms of how it feels in your hands and sturdiness. The Pro can also be used as a bluetooth controller across PCs, Macs, iPads and compatible TVs.

Backbone One purple edition is a much more accessible option than the Pro / Backbone

However, having said that, the One is more lightweight and still delivers the levels of control I'd expect. Yes, the Pro has more features, but with the Pro costing $169.99 and the One retailing for $99.99, the latter is a much more accessible option.

Either Backbone model is a great option to play on the go or to curl up on the sofa or in bed with / Backbone

If you're thinking about getting a mobile controller and may use it a lot, either travelling often or simply wanting to curl up at home and have your huge game libraries wherever you are, then the Pro is the best option.

But the One is still an incredible value option if you think you may use it less often or want to try it out to see what it's like. The latter was where I found myself towards the end of last year and after getting one, I never looked back.

Backbone Pro pink edition ($169.99) and Backbone One purple edition ($99.99) are available exclusively through Target online from 5 October and in-store from 6 October.

