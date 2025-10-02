Elon Musk shares huge update on xAI video games department

Elon Musk has confirmed that his startup xAI is hiring for roles within the company's video game department.

X / Twitter account @techdevnotes posted a screenshot of what was claimed to be 'required qualifications' to work for the company with the caption: "xAI is hiring for video games."

Musk himself quoted the post and simply said: "True."

The screenshot shows that candidates must have the "ability to rigorously test and evaluate Al-generated video games for functionality, creativity, and engagement" and "commitment to developing Al that advances video game innovation".

The use of AI within game development has been common for decades - but the use of generative AI content, let alone full video games, is usually met with criticism.

Such content can usually be spotted a mile off at the moment, often due to the content itself being inhuman or impractical, such as generated words being gibberish, human proportions and movements being completely off and guns having effects that block vision when aiming down sights.

But AI continues to develop.

Back in November last year, Musk revealed plans to get his own gaming studio up and running using a modified version of the infamous Donald Trump slogan 'Make America Great Again'.

He posted on X / Twitter: "Too many game studios that are owned by massive corporations. @xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!"

A few months after that, in February this year, he reiterated those plans.

"It's got to be done," the tech billionaire posted. "Make video games great again!"

There had not been any news about xAI's gaming division until the latest post from Musk confirming recruitment is happening.

According to the xAI website: "AI's knowledge should be all-encompassing and as far-reaching as possible. We build AI specifically to advance human comprehension and capabilities."

