Five best GTA 6 alternatives while you wait for the new game

With the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 not releasing until Autumn 2025, you may be wondering what to play to fill that GTA-sized void.

During an earnings call on May 16, Rockstar's parent company Take-Two announced a more specific window of when the game will release with some fans despairing on social media at the time.

With around 18 months or so still to go, you may be wondering what to play to scratch that GTA 6 itch, especially if you've already played the GTA back catalogue and games such as Red Dead Redemption.

But wonder no more as Indy100has compiled its own list of the best five alternatives to GTA 6 while you wait.

This list does not include any other Rockstar titles - otherwise we might just well have posted the developer's back catalogue, and that's no fun.

Sleeping Dogs - Definitive Edition

This seems to be the most popular alternative to the Grand Theft Auto series - Sleeping Dogs first released in 2012 on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC but the best way to play it is through the Definite Edition that was released on PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2014.

Similar to GTA, Sleeping Dogs is an open-world action-adventure game but this is set in Hong Kong.

Wei Shen is the main character, a Chinese-American police officer who goes undercover and ventures out to infiltrate and destroy a Triad organisation.





Saints Row (2022)

Saints Row released in 2022 and is a reboot of the series - it's the fifth game in the franchise and came out nine years after the last entry, Saints Row IV.



Much like the GTA games, the game is set in a fictional version of a real-life location - in this case, it's Santo Ileso which is based on Las Vegas.

The story follows a group of four friends who start their own outlaw gang called 'Saints' and they try and seize power from other criminal organisations across the city.

This one's available on current-gen consoles.





Cyberpunk 2077

Another one available on current-gen consoles is Cyberpunk: 2077.

Although it had a rocky launch, developer CD Projekt didn't stop developing it until they were happy with it, and it's since become an incredibly popular title.

This is the only first-person option on the list but has all the characteristic of an open-world action game but with more role-playing game (RPG) mechanics than some of the other entries.

The game is set in the fictional metropolis of Night City, California within the dystopian futuristic universe of Cyberpunk.

The main character is V, a mercenary who accidentally gets imbued with a biochip containing an engram of a legendary rockstar and terrorist Johnny Silverhand who is voiced by Keanu Reeves.

Johnny's behaviours and memories start overwriting V's and the two work together to try and separate from each other.





Watch Dogs 2

The second title to feature in this list with 'dogs' in its title, Watch Dogs 2 came out in 2016 on previous gen consoles.

It's set within a fictionalised version of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Players take on the role of Marcus Holloway, a hacker who works with a group called DedSec to take down the city's advanced surveillance system.

The first Watch Dogs is also an option but Watch Dogs: Legion, which is set in London, is worth avoiding.





The Simpsons Hit & Run

This one may be a bit leftfield compared to some of the others but it's an all-time classic - some even described it as a GTA for kids when it came out because of its parody of GTA 3 in places, especially with its driving missions.

The Simpsons: Hit & Run is synonymous with the PS2 (it was also released on Xbox, Gamecube and PC) - it follows the Simpsons family and Apu who come across a number of strange things happening across Springfield.



It largely focuses on explorations and missions but there are loads of side quests available too.

You'd be taking a trip back down memory lane with this one.

