GTA 6: Live updates as release date 'delayed'

Grand Theft Auto 6 is still at least another eight months away but gamers are aching to know every detail they can - and there hasn't been a shortage of leaks, rumours and theories.

With Take-Two, the American holding company that owns Rockstar Games, set to host an earnings call on May 16, there is widespread speculation that new details of the game will be released just before then to drive interest from investors.

It's said this could give an indication as to the timeframe of release and there could be a new trailer, screenshots or gameplay details in the run up to that too.

One expert believes GTA 6 could be the game to 'save the gaming industry'.

Since Rockstar posted the trailer for GTA 6 in early December, after it was leaked online, social media has been a hotbed for all sorts of theories.

It's no surprise really given that Grand Theft Auto 5 was widely recognised as the best game of the last decade - it came out in 2013 and is still popular with gamers today as Rockstar continues to release GTA Online updates.

Below is a roundup of some of the most recent leaks, rumours and discussions, and this will continue to be updated, so keep checking back for the latest.

Release date 'delayed' says investment firm A composite image of the GTA 6 logo and Lucia from the trailer Rockstar Games An investment firm is reported to have 'revised down' its expectations for Take-Two's earnings call on May 16 and says GTA 6 could be delayed as a result. Take-Two is an American holding company that owns Rockstar - it has a history of announcing new updates of its games in the run up to earnings calls to drive up interest and investment. This has led to widespread speculation there could be an update on GTA 6 before the next earnings call. According to Proactive Investors, Wedbush Securities said: "Take-Two investors have shown a willingness to look beyond a near-term whiff if a big longterm reward comes into view." Wedbush said it expects an "underwhelming" full-year outlook for the earnings call but says it is "confident the wait for GTA 6 will be worth it". Its full-year estimates for Take-Two is now at $6.51b in net bookings and $5.50 in earnings per share, down from its previous estimates of $7b and $7. If financial targets are not on track, Wedbush is understood to have said this could have a knock-on effect on the development and release of GTA 6. At the time of Take-Two previous earnings call in February, the company said: "At this time, the number tracking is a little above $7b for net bookings or the year and given the typical shifts in tweaks that occur in our forecasting process. "This amount is still huge growth over this year. "And our pipeline is groundbreaking for next year and beyond, teams are making excellent progress on game development and nothing material has changed with regard to the lifetime value of our portfolio. "We'll provide our initial outlook for fiscal year 2025 when we report our Q4 and full-year fiscal year 2024 results in May." But Take-Two recently announced it's shutting down two indie studios, one of its offices and is laying off staff, according to reports, as part of its cuts.

Popular fan-made animation An animation posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit by user kanvas_kuts is going down well with others. It shows two bottles of beer, cash, an ashtray with cigarettes in, a pistol, six bullets with three in the shape of 'VI', a sticky note saying 'see you in Vice City' with a lipstick kiss on it, a car fob and a phone playing social media scenes from the trailer. It then shows a newspaper coming into the bottom of the shot with 'Leonida man' the main headline with a picture of Rockstar's version of Florida Joker on it. The camera tilts slightly before cutting to black and then the GTA 6 logo from the end of the trailer. nisciunmai said: "This s**t is fire bro." Mean_Rent_2156 said: "Bro leaked a teaser and thought we wouldn't notice." Pajca said: "Bro is Dan Houser 💀 jokes aside this is very well done."

'How to make a leak' X / Twitter user @NikTek has shared a tongue-in-cheek post called 'how to make a GTA 6 leak step-by-step'. It comes after a number of gamers believed a 'leak' of what appears to be a screenshot of a blonde woman in a bikini on a beach with palm trees in the background which was shared by an account that describes itself as a concept artist. And @NikTek has poked fun at this, explaining how to create 'leaks' that appear legit but aren't.

GTA 6 could be rocked by poor UK sales according to shocking survey result A screenshot of Lucia from the GTA 6 trailer Rockstar Games A shocking survey has found half of UK gamers have said they are unlikely or not sure if they will bother buying GTA 6 when it's released. The survey was conducted by Statista and YouGov with 45 per cent of gamers surveyed saying it's very or fairly unlikely they will buy Rockstar's new game and four per cent saying they don't know. 41 per cent said it's very or fairly likely they will buy the game. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 owners shut down studios, office and lay off staff A screenshot of Jason from the GTA 6 trailer Rockstar Games Take-Two Interactive Software, an American holding company that owns publisher Rockstar Games which makes the Grand Theft Auto series, is shutting down two studios, one of its offices and is laying off staff, according to reports. In April 2024, Take-Two announced it would lay off around five per cent of its workforce, or around 600 employees. That seems to be coming into effect as documents seen by Bloomberg say two of its indie studios will shut. Read the full story here.

Gore discussion Reddit user AnimeGokuSolos has sparked a discussion about gore levels in GTA 6. The GTA series has had some controversial and gory moments - just think back to the torture scene in GTA 5. In the GTA 6 Subreddit, users have been sharing their thoughts if such moments could feature in GTA 6. Onuceria said: "Some people will probably tell you that it doesn't fit GTA's tone and modern setting or whatever which to me is a bs explanation. Rockstar doesn't backdown when it comes to adding stuff like this. Gore will be in the game no doubt." ZeroJDM said: "These are more so one offs than being indicative of the whole game. Obviously GTA 6 is gonna have gore, the debate was is it going to match the level of RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2)." Familiar-Trip-4022 said: "Nah bro if GTA 6 hasn't at least the level of gore that RDR2 had... Man. Don't let me think about it."

LA Noire now playable on GTA+ Rockstar has confirmed LA Noire is now playable for free to those who are signed up to its GTA+ subscription service. It's now available to players on PlayStation and Xbox. It's not yet confirmed when Bully will be available through GTA+, Rockstar's GTA Online premium membership program which is expanding to include more games.

GTA 6 'leaks' are fooling gamers A screenshot of Lucia from the GTA 6 trailer Rockstar Games A GTA 6 'leak' is doing the rounds online and a number of gamers have been fooled into thinking it's real. The latest 'leak' has been shared by a number of accounts on X / Twitter and it appears to show a blurry image of a blonde woman in a bikini on a beach with palm trees in the background. The image also has a minimap in the bottom left corner with text in the top left. But it appears as though it has been made in Photoshop or by AI - that's before taking into account the image itself is blurry, which is really hard to capture on modern smartphones. Read the full story here.

Hype for 'Vice City vibes' Reddit user thatmovieperson has shared a video of gameplay from GTA: Vice City and is hyped for the 'vibes' in GTA 6. The post in the GTA 6 Subreddit shows a car cruising through Vice City at night lit up by neon lights. And other users have commented their excitement too. ShenmueFan said: "I'm thinking in GTA 6, during a night drive, Ocean Drive will be lit up like Times Square in NYC. Would be a beautiful sight to see!" Mister-Squidward said: "The city's gonna be so f****n' big too, realistic cars, they'll probably sound good as hell, hopefully realistic handling, I'm so f*****g excited." Top_Information3534 said: "Vice City DE (Definitive Edition) already looks very good, but without population and details."

GTA Online's Miami F1 inspired events Rockstar has posted an update about GTA Online on its newswire, saying there's triple earnings on open wheel races in the game. This is seemingly inspired by Formula One stopping off in Miami over the weekend, a city that's being parodied in the upcoming GTA 6. Triple GTA$ and RP will be available in open wheel races along with a racing suit for winning three races. The same triple rewards are in RC Bandito Races - other discounts and features are in place through this week too.

Side mission discussion Reddit user Chupaacabrra has sparked a discussion about side missions in the GTA 6 Subreddit. The user posted: "Who was a big fan of vigilante, ambulance and taxi side missions like me? GTA 5 dropped the ball for not having any, I want them back in GTA 6!" Other users shared their thoughts. SaturnSleet said: "I agree, I was disappointed when GTA 5 came out and I couldn't steal a cop car and use the police computer to track down criminal activity. Love doing that in GTA 4." forwardinevitable618 said: "I hope they bring something similar back in GTA 6. Vigilante one was great." Majnkra said: "I love the GTA 4 police quest. Just sucks that you can get a wanted level and other cops shoot at you until you finish the task sometimes."

'Panhandle greatest addition for immersion' The GTA 6 'Mapping Project' recently added Florida's 'panhandle' to its version of the expected game map based on the fictional state of Leonida due to widespread speculation. Reddit user Recent-Management-37 hopes it will feature in the actual game. The user said in a post on the GTA 6 Subreddit it will make it 'feel less like an island and more of an actual landmass'.

'Small but seamless animation' A Reddit user has shared what they describe as a 'small but seamless animation' from an NPC in the trailer. The clip posted shows a woman NPC in a blue dress walking around what appears to be a homeless person in the scene of a number of cars parked at the side of the road outside clubs in Leonida at night. The user said in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "I might be grasping at straws here but NPC movement is always janky in video games and this has me excited for the overall movement and behavior of the AI." It's got a number of other users commenting. SuperRockGaming said: "Oh s**t, maybe this is that one patent with dynamic animations based on the world around them in play." finessefuego said: "This game is gonna be insane little details like this that are not really seen as important are what makes a game so realistic." Temporary-Purpose431 said: "I see a very, very, very, VERY tiny bit of jitter, like she's being pushed away from the homeless guy due to collisions. At first, this may *seem* like a bad thing, but that may mean that they're both interacting in the physical space, which points to stuff like this being dynamic animation, and not just premade animation for the trailer."

New Vice City map revealed The GTA 6 'Mapping Project' has shared its latest update as to what it believes will be in the final map. The 'Mapping Project' is a community that's piecing together what players can expect to see in the final map based on co-ordinates from the trailer and widespread speculation. A similar community did the same for GTA 5 which was said to be '90 per cent accurate' when the game released. The latest version of the GTA 6 map is said to be a 'substantial update' from DuPz0r, one of the leaders of the project. Their update said: "This one is quite a substantial update in terms of reworking known areas, adding new tags for the latest irl building finds and triangulation mapping data." Regions have been updated, elevation data has been included and new buildings and locations have been added as part of it.

Screenshot speculation The opening shot from the GTA 6 trailer Rockstar Games Meatballs5666 has sparked a discussion in the GTA 6 Subreddit. The user hopes that any future screenshots shared by Rockstar to promote the release of GTA 6 will be 'wide shots that show a lot of the map'. MrGrubbycuddles said: "It would be fun to have a few shots like this that somehow completely destroy all the hard mapping work so far. Like a screenshot that somehow proves the existence of six extra panhandles, or an unexplained canyon." Pajca said: "It would be nice if they showed some close up shots of the city. I would love to see the detail." Dangerous_Appeal_514 said: "I hope they will do some street level stuff so we get a better sense of what it's going to be like when roaming the city."

Rockstar confirms LA Noire is back A screenshot of Cole Phelps interrogating a suspect in LA Noire Rockstar Games Rockstar Games has confirmed LA Noire is back and when it will be free-to-play for those who are subscribed to its GTA+ premium service. The developers recently announced Bully and LA Noire would be added to GTA+, which already has games such as Red Dead Redemption,GTA: The Trilogy (featuring GTA 3, Vice Cityand San Andreas) and GTA: Liberty City Stories. A timeframe wasn't previously given as to when Bully and LA Noire would be available - but Rockstar has shared an unexpected announcement. Read the full story here.

Worry about 'hardware limitations' AnimeGokuSolos has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit asking if others are worried about 'hardware limitations', saying 'I read that some people might think or worried that the "Xbox Series S is going to hold back this game"'. 'Hardware limitations' could mean the game might not run as smoothly as it could or that features could be taken out to deal with it as examples. It's got a number of interactions on the social media site but most are confident there won't be any problems. Temporary-Purpose431 said: "They made RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2) on the PS4 / Xbox One. I think we're fine." MangoChickenFeet said: "Probably won't perform as good on Series S but doubt it would hold the whole game back." Eggsegret said: "No. I mean yh the Series S version will probably run at a lower resolution and maybe have less traffic density than the PS5 / Series X. But yh I don't see the Series S holding back GTA for the PS5 / Series X. And anyways Rockstar managed to get GTA 5 running on the PS3 / Xbox 360 which that itself was an achievement.

Red Dead Online update Rockstar has posted an update for Red Dead Online on its newswire. There are 'Specialist Role' bonuses, 4x RP on 'Featured Series', discounts and lots more through to June 3. Rockstar is still giving Red Dead Online love despite development shifting to focus on delivering GTA 6 and regularly updating GTA Online.

Avoiding spoilers Reddit user kembowhite has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit saying their phone will be off up to a week before the game is released to avoid any spoilers. It's got a lot of users commenting including some sharing their ideas of how to avoid them. Therealomarali said: "Tip for everyone. Just log out of your YouTube Account." AnimeGokuSolos said: "Honestly this is going to be hard for PC players." Sednice13 said: "I have talked about this before. REMOVE ALL SOCIAL MEDIA APPS. We addicted to social media even if we don't think about it. And as you know there are idiots on social media and GTA 6 will trend everywhere. I even hope this Reddit is closed during first weeks of GTA 6. My best tip is to do this two weeks before game comes out."

Excitement for 'surreal' feature GTA 6 Subreddit users have shared their excitement at a feature in the game described as 'surreal'.

Therealomerali posted a photo and screenshot from the trailer of the straight bridges in Florida replicated in Leonida. The user said it will be 'so surreal' to drive down it at high speed in the game. imaniceandgoodperson said: "Tbh I totally forgot we can just do whatever in these games." Moistycake said: "I hope you can attach bikes and kayaks to certain cars and drop them off somewhere to ride." LanceSin said: "There will be a hidden package at the end of the unusable bridge lol."

GTA 6 map 'details' X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown has posted 'details' of the GTA 6 map which have been widely speculated. The post shows a comparison in size of the GTA 5 and speculated GTA 6 maps, along with details about what's expected. All that's been confirmed by Rockstar so far is that the game will be set in the fictional state of Leonida, based on Florida. The post speculates GTA 6 will be double the size of GTA 5 with three major cities and four sub-cities, 70 per cent of buildings will be enterable, Cuba will feature, access to parts of the map might be limited early in the story similar to GTA: San Andreas and that the game expands with new cities over time.

