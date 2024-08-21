Borderlands 4 reveal at Gamescom has fans losing their minds

Borderlands 4 was unexpectedly revealed on the opening night of Gamescom, a video games trade fair that's held annually in Cologne, Germany.



The sequel from 2K Games was not leaked anywhere so its reveal came as a complete surprise to the industry.

An audience was treated to the first look at the reveal trailer ahead of it being shared on video sharing sites like YouTube and social media.

A release window of 2025 has been shared and it will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC with nothing else confirmed at present.

And as it was announced, there were quite a few whoops and cheers from the audience who saw it before anyone else.

Social media users have been reacting to the news of Borderlands 4 and a number of other announcements such as Mafia 4 and say they can't wait for these games to come out next year.

One regular poster about GTA 6 said: "2025 can't come soon enough."

Another said they had watched the teaser "countless times now" and are "very excited".

One popular post has called for the game to have "dedicated item farming during new game runs".

Another posted there is clearly still an appetite for Borderlands games despite the views of some.

One shared a video of them reacting to the trailer as it was announced shouting: "Let's go!"

Another popular post is of a gif with the caption: "Me staring at the monitor 20 hours into my Borderlands 4 playthrough when a psycho drops the legendary Hawk-2A SMG."



One hopes that because of a number of recent "flops" from the franchise and spin-offs that 2K is "cooking an absolute banger with Borderlands 4".

Another said: "When the Borderlands announcement somehow gets more views on my Call of Duty based page than seven minutes of Black Ops 6 gameplay being premiered worldwide 🤔"

However some did not appear as enthused about the announcement.

One posted a gif of SpongeBob with the characters looking at each other and Squidward not looking best pleased.

Another said with the Borderlands film flopping at the Box Office, "this was the absolute worst possible time to announce a Borderlands 4".

Gamescom in Cologne, Germany is running August 20-25 and a number of new games and content will be revealed and previewed.

