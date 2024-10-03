FPL Gameweek 7 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures and picks

"Palmer again, ole ole" rang around Stamford Bridge last weekend as Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2 in the Premier League with Cole Palmer starring by scoring all four goals.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who have him in their starting XI will have reaped the rewards as he was the top points scorer in Gameweek 6 by a mile, bagging 25 points to take his tally to 61 overall and now sits second out of everyone behind Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Another weekend means another FPL gameweek and for each one, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including transfers while the windows are open, injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our own FPL picks and transfers too.

Here's Indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 7.

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

Arsenal - Ben White (75), Oleksander Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney, Tomiyasu Takehiro, Martin Odegaard

Aston Villa - Tyrone Mings, Amadou Onana (75), Jacob Ramsey (75), John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara

Bournemouth - Tyler Adams

Brentford - Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Matthias Jensen, Christian Norgaard (75), Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes, Yoane Wissa, Igor Thiago

Brighton - Jan Paul van Hecke, Simon Adingra (75), James Milner (50), Solly March, Brajan Gruda (50), Matt O’Riley, Joao Pedro

Crystal Palace - Chris Richards, Chadi Riad Dnanou, Chieck Doucoure, Matheus Franca

Everton - Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson (25), Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti

Fulham - Carlos Vinicius (50)

Ipswich Town - Harry Clarke (75)

Leicester City - Jakub Stolarczyk, Jannik Vestergaard (50), Patson Daka

Liverpool - Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa (50)

Manchester City - Nathan Ake, Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Oscar Bobb

Manchester United - Tyrell Malacia , Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Mason Mount (75)

Newcastle United - Nick Pope (75), Martin Dubravka (75), Fabian Schar (75), KieranTrippier (75), Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett (50), Lewis Miley, Alexander Isak (50), Callum Wilson

Nottingham Forest - Ibrahim Sangare, Danilo

Southampton - Gavin Bazunu, Will Smallbone, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Spurs - Destiny Udogie (75), Son Heung-min (75), Wilson Odobert, Richarlison

West Ham United - Niclas Fullkrug (50)

Wolves - Yerson Mosquera, Santiago Bueno (75), Bastien Meupiyou, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic

Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke is out for a number of weeks, the club has confirmed / Steve Bardens, Getty Images

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions for being sent off or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Southampton - Jack Stephens

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes picked up a second yellow card at home to Spurs last weekend but his sending off has been overturned, meaning he is eligible to play at Aston Villa next time out.

FPL Gameweek 7 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday at 3pm unless stated.

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Manchester United (Sunday, 2pm)

Brentford v Wolves

Brighton v Spurs (Sunday, 2pm)

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest (Sunday, 2pm)

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Everton v Newcastle United (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Leicester City v Bournemouth

Manchester City v Fulham

West Ham United v Ipswich Town

Aston Villa will be high on confidence after John Duran scored the winner against Bayern Munich midweek in the Champions League as they prepare to face a misfiring Manchester United / Michael Steele, Getty Images

FPL Gameweek 7 picks - Indy100 FPL team update

Well that didn't go exactly to plan...

Indy100 played its Wildcard in Gameweek 6 but didn't include Palmer which turned out to be disastrous, a few other picks haven't quite gone to plan and 16 points were lost on the bench...

Still, no knee-jerk reactions here as Indy100 is hopeful the same squad can turn it around this week - although there are two changes to the starting XI as Leicester City's Wout Faes (who has Bournemouth at home) comes in for Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui (who has a tricky trip to Aston Villa) and Villa's Morgan Rogers comes in for Fulham's Emile Smith-Rowe (who travels to Manchester City).

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is captain this week with Southampton at home and Manchester City's Erling Haaland is vice-captain.

Indy100 is up to three free transfers now and will look at any potential tweaks over the international break when up to four free changes will be available.

Indy100's team



Goalkeeper

Mark Flekken, Brentford, £4.5m (Wolves H)

Defenders

Gabriel, Arsenal, £6.2m (Southampton H)

Leif Davis, Ipswich Town, £4.5m (West Ham United A)

Wout Faes, Leicester City, £4.1m (Bournemouth H)

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, £12.7m (Crystal Palace A)

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal, £10.1m (C, Southampton H)

Bryan Mbuemo, Brentford, £7.4m (Wolves A)

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa, £5.2m (Manchester United H)

Forwards

Erling Haaland, Manchester City, £15.3m (VC, Fulham H)

Chris Wood, Nottingham Forest, £6.2m (Chelsea A)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton, £6.0m (Newcastle United H)

Substitutes

Robert Sanchez, Chelsea, £4.6m (Nottingham Forest H)

Emile Smith-Rowe, Fulham, £5.8m (Manchester City A)

Noussair Mazraoui, Manchester United, £4.6m (Aston Villa A)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Southampton, £4.0m (Arsenal A)

This is not set in stone ahead of the FPL gameweek starting.

When does the next FPL gameweek start?

There's a bit of a wait for the next FPL gameweek because of the international break; it starts with Spurs v West Ham United on Saturday, October 19 at 12.30pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, Indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

