The best Fantasy Premier League team names and how to change it

Fantasy Premier League is back where players are building their squad (which, let's be honest, has probably already been changed at least five times) to take on friends, family and the rest of the world.



The new season is already nearly upon us with the Premier League season kicking off at Anfield on 15 August as Liverpool take on Bournemouth, meaning there's precious little time to make those final tweaks.

But one thing that's probably the toughest part of the game is coming up with a good, funny, witty team name.

You've got to have a good one that makes people laugh, gets people messaging you saying "that's good" and definitely not one that has people scratching their heads or laughing at you (not speaking from personal experience there or anything...).

And indy100 has picked out some of its favourites.

The best Fantasy Premier League team names A-Z

Abra Dubravka

Ake Breaky Heart

Alisson Wonderland

Anelka Skelter

Ange Management

Areola Grande

Aribo Starmix

Ayew Kidding Me

Baby Reijnders

Back of the Neto

Backstreet Moyes

Bad to the Bowen

Baines On Toast

Baked Baines

Bangers and Rashford

Barco-loan-a

Bayern Bruder

Beef Cherki

Bellerin Than Out

Bilbao Baggins

Billing Me Softly

Blazinchenko Squad

Botman Begins

Born in a Barnes

Bowen 747

BrokebackMount10

Calafiori Dreamin

Calafiorication

Cameroon Diaz

Cash in the Matip

Castagne Me Now

Cesc and the City

Champagne Coopernova

Charli xGx

Cheesy Garnachos

ChickenTikkaMoSalah

Clyne of Duty

Come Digne With Me

Crouch Potato

Ctrl Alt De Ligt

Curious Jorginho

Da Silva Lining

Dango Unchained

De Bruyne Identity

Deeney In a Bottle

Delph & Safety

Don'tLookBackElanga

Dunk and Disorderly

Dynamo Chicken Kiev

Ederson Volleys

Elanga Management

Empire of the Son

Enter Shaqiri

Escape from Alcaraz

Estupina Colada

Expected Toulouse

Eze Come Eze Go

Eze Lover

Fee Fi Foden

Finding Neco

Finding Timo

Floor Is Lavia

For Beto Or Wirtz

Frimp My Ride

Flying Without Ings

Game of Stones

Garnachos and Cheese

Gangsta's Allardyce

Gayle Force Wind

Gilmour Girls

Go Eze on Mee

Good Kid Amad City

Good Kid Man City

Griez Is the Word

Gross Misconduct

Gvardiols of the Galaxy

Gyok-tuah

Haaland Globetrotters

Haaland Oates

Haalandaise Sauce

Hakuna Mateta

Hall In One

Hannibal Leicester

Haven't Got a Kalou

He'sHad1Tchouameni

Heinz Bella-Kotchap

Hell In Lascelles

Hellmans Mainoonaise

Heung Like a Horse

Hotel? Thiago

House of Cards

How I Met Your Mata

I'll Colback Later

I'm Yelling Timber

IfTomoriNeverComes

IncogNeto

Inter Row Z

In Kepable Hands

Iwobi Wan-Kenobi

Jairoglyphics

Jurassic Barkley

Kai Me a River

Kinder Mbuemo

Kroos Control

Krul and the Gang

Kudus to You

Kylian Me Softly

Lallana del Rey

Lallanas in Pyjamas

Lavia and Leave You

Le Saux Solid Crew

Living Saliba Loca

Lord and Savio

Losing My Reguilon

LoveTheWaySzoboszlai

MaddisonSquareGarden

Major League Saka

Matz Sels Seashells

Mbeumo No.5

McGinn and Tonic

Me, Myself Ndiaye

Mee, Myself and I

Men Behaving Chadli

Minority Laporte

Minteh Fresh

MirrorSignalMalouda

Morsy Code

Moves Like Xhaka

MurderOnZidanesFloor

My Little Kone

Neto-rious B.I.G.

Netflix and Chilwell

Neville Wears Prada

No Kane No Gain

No Weimann No Cry

Noni Ya Business

Not Isakly Sure

NotMikeDeanForever

Obi-Wan Iwobi

Of Mice and Mendy

Onana What's My Name

Out On Bale

Pain in Dias

Palmer Violets

Paqueta Crisps

Pathetico Madrid

Pedri Dish

Petr Cech Yourself

Pinky and De Bruyne

Pique Blinders

Pjanic! At the Disco

Porro'd Time

Pro Evolution Saka

Pukki Blinders

Purple Rayan

Purple Reina

PutJohansUp4DeCruyff

Raya Sunshine

Red Djed Redemption

Reece's Set Pieces

Rice Rice Baby

Rock the Gaspar

Run The Kewells

Ruud Health

Saka Potatoes

Saka Punch

Sarrgazing

Schar & Schar Alike

Schick's Creek

Schlupptown Funk

Seven Nation Arne

Shaw and Order

Shaw Mee the Mane

Silva Surfer

Slot Machine

Slumdog Mignolet

Sorry Nic Jackson

So Salah Can Wait

Spartak Costco

Starsky & Hutchinson

Stranger Ings

Stranger Mings

Stuck In the Mudryk

Swedish Howe's Mafia

TAA Very Much

That's So Craven

That's Soumare

The Cesc Pistols

The Konate Kid

The Wenger Boys

ThomasTheFrankEngine

Throwing Schade

Tinchy Sneijder

Titus Shambles

Tosin and Turning

Trippier Advisor

Tuchel for School

Turkish de Ligt

Two's Kompany

Under My Cucurella

Uptown Dunk

Veiga Megadrive

Victor Moses Lawn

Werner Bros

When Harry Met Salah

Where'sTheLahmSauce

Who Ate All Depays?

Wirtz Nightmare

Xhaka Khan

Yoro Wizard Harry

You Plonker Rodri

How to change Fantasy Premier League team name

If you need to change the name of your FPL team after you've initially submitted it, you can do - but not through the app.

Log on to the FPL website and from the homepage, click the 'Pick Team' tab. From there, scroll down until you see the 'Admin' section on the left-hand side. Click 'Team Details'.

From here, you can change and save your team name as well as designing or redesigning a kit for your team. You can choose or change your favourite club too.

To lock in these changes, be sure to click 'Update My Details'.

