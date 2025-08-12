The best Fantasy Premier League team names and how to change it

Fantasy Premier League is back where players are building their squad (which, let's be honest, has probably already been changed at least five times) to take on friends, family and the rest of the world.
The new season is already nearly upon us with the Premier League season kicking off at Anfield on 15 August as Liverpool take on Bournemouth, meaning there's precious little time to make those final tweaks.
But one thing that's probably the toughest part of the game is coming up with a good, funny, witty team name.
You've got to have a good one that makes people laugh, gets people messaging you saying "that's good" and definitely not one that has people scratching their heads or laughing at you (not speaking from personal experience there or anything...).
And indy100 has picked out some of its favourites.
The best Fantasy Premier League team names A-Z
- Abra Dubravka
- Ake Breaky Heart
- Alisson Wonderland
- Anelka Skelter
- Ange Management
- Areola Grande
- Aribo Starmix
- Ayew Kidding Me
- Baby Reijnders
- Back of the Neto
- Backstreet Moyes
- Bad to the Bowen
- Baines On Toast
- Baked Baines
- Bangers and Rashford
- Barco-loan-a
- Bayern Bruder
- Beef Cherki
- Bellerin Than Out
- Bilbao Baggins
- Billing Me Softly
- Blazinchenko Squad
- Botman Begins
- Born in a Barnes
- Bowen 747
- BrokebackMount10
- Calafiori Dreamin
- Calafiorication
- Cameroon Diaz
- Cash in the Matip
- Castagne Me Now
- Cesc and the City
- Champagne Coopernova
- Charli xGx
- Cheesy Garnachos
- ChickenTikkaMoSalah
- Clyne of Duty
- Come Digne With Me
- Crouch Potato
- Ctrl Alt De Ligt
- Curious Jorginho
- Da Silva Lining
- Dango Unchained
- De Bruyne Identity
- Deeney In a Bottle
- Delph & Safety
- Don'tLookBackElanga
- Dunk and Disorderly
- Dynamo Chicken Kiev
- Ederson Volleys
- Elanga Management
- Empire of the Son
- Enter Shaqiri
- Escape from Alcaraz
- Estupina Colada
- Expected Toulouse
- Eze Come Eze Go
- Eze Lover
- Fee Fi Foden
- Finding Neco
- Finding Timo
- Floor Is Lavia
- For Beto Or Wirtz
- Frimp My Ride
- Flying Without Ings
- Game of Stones
- Garnachos and Cheese
- Gangsta's Allardyce
- Gayle Force Wind
- Gilmour Girls
- Go Eze on Mee
- Good Kid Amad City
- Good Kid Man City
- Griez Is the Word
- Gross Misconduct
- Gvardiols of the Galaxy
- Gyok-tuah
- Haaland Globetrotters
- Haaland Oates
- Haalandaise Sauce
- Hakuna Mateta
- Hall In One
- Hannibal Leicester
- Haven't Got a Kalou
- He'sHad1Tchouameni
- Heinz Bella-Kotchap
- Hell In Lascelles
- Hellmans Mainoonaise
- Heung Like a Horse
- Hotel? Thiago
- House of Cards
- How I Met Your Mata
- I'll Colback Later
- I'm Yelling Timber
- IfTomoriNeverComes
- IncogNeto
- Inter Row Z
- In Kepable Hands
- Iwobi Wan-Kenobi
- Jairoglyphics
- Jurassic Barkley
- Kai Me a River
- Kinder Mbuemo
- Kroos Control
- Krul and the Gang
- Kudus to You
- Kylian Me Softly
- Lallana del Rey
- Lallanas in Pyjamas
- Lavia and Leave You
- Le Saux Solid Crew
- Living Saliba Loca
- Lord and Savio
- Losing My Reguilon
- LoveTheWaySzoboszlai
- MaddisonSquareGarden
- Major League Saka
- Matz Sels Seashells
- Mbeumo No.5
- McGinn and Tonic
- Me, Myself Ndiaye
- Mee, Myself and I
- Men Behaving Chadli
- Minority Laporte
- Minteh Fresh
- MirrorSignalMalouda
- Morsy Code
- Moves Like Xhaka
- MurderOnZidanesFloor
- My Little Kone
- Neto-rious B.I.G.
- Netflix and Chilwell
- Neville Wears Prada
- No Kane No Gain
- No Weimann No Cry
- Noni Ya Business
- Not Isakly Sure
- NotMikeDeanForever
- Obi-Wan Iwobi
- Of Mice and Mendy
- Onana What's My Name
- Out On Bale
- Pain in Dias
- Palmer Violets
- Paqueta Crisps
- Pathetico Madrid
- Pedri Dish
- Petr Cech Yourself
- Pinky and De Bruyne
- Pique Blinders
- Pjanic! At the Disco
- Porro'd Time
- Pro Evolution Saka
- Pukki Blinders
- Purple Rayan
- Purple Reina
- PutJohansUp4DeCruyff
- Raya Sunshine
- Red Djed Redemption
- Reece's Set Pieces
- Rice Rice Baby
- Rock the Gaspar
- Run The Kewells
- Ruud Health
- Saka Potatoes
- Saka Punch
- Sarrgazing
- Schar & Schar Alike
- Schick's Creek
- Schlupptown Funk
- Seven Nation Arne
- Shaw and Order
- Shaw Mee the Mane
- Silva Surfer
- Slot Machine
- Slumdog Mignolet
- Sorry Nic Jackson
- So Salah Can Wait
- Spartak Costco
- Starsky & Hutchinson
- Stranger Ings
- Stranger Mings
- Stuck In the Mudryk
- Swedish Howe's Mafia
- TAA Very Much
- That's So Craven
- That's Soumare
- The Cesc Pistols
- The Konate Kid
- The Wenger Boys
- ThomasTheFrankEngine
- Throwing Schade
- Tinchy Sneijder
- Titus Shambles
- Tosin and Turning
- Trippier Advisor
- Tuchel for School
- Turkish de Ligt
- Two's Kompany
- Under My Cucurella
- Uptown Dunk
- Veiga Megadrive
- Victor Moses Lawn
- Werner Bros
- When Harry Met Salah
- Where'sTheLahmSauce
- Who Ate All Depays?
- Wirtz Nightmare
- Xhaka Khan
- Yoro Wizard Harry
- You Plonker Rodri
How to change Fantasy Premier League team name
If you need to change the name of your FPL team after you've initially submitted it, you can do - but not through the app.
Log on to the FPL website and from the homepage, click the 'Pick Team' tab. From there, scroll down until you see the 'Admin' section on the left-hand side. Click 'Team Details'.
From here, you can change and save your team name as well as designing or redesigning a kit for your team. You can choose or change your favourite club too.
To lock in these changes, be sure to click 'Update My Details'.
