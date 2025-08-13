Fantasy Premier League: When is the best time to use chips?

Playing a chip at just the right time in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) can make a huge difference as these can win managers a lot of points very quickly.

In the 2025/26 season, players will be able to play eight chips over the course of the campaign; only one can be used in a single Gameweek though.

The eight chips in FPL are as follows:

2x Bench Boost

2x Free Hit

2x Triple Captain

2x Wildcard

The Assistant Manager chip has not been carried over and there is no Mystery Chip at the time of writing. There is one of each chip listed available for the first half of the season, with another one of each chip becoming available in the second half.

Chips do not carry over from the first half to the second so players will need to play each one available to them by the start of Gameweek 20 or lose them completely.

Any stacked free transfers will not reset when a chip is played and a maximum of up to five transfers can be stacked at any one time.

In addition, to help managers prepare for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), all players will be given extra free transfers ahead of Gameweek 16, with every manager being able to make the maximum of five free transfers. This could give players more options in terms of strategy which we'll also cover later on.

There's a lot to think about there in terms of when is the perfect time to play a chip but check out our guide below to help you out.

When should I use Bench Boost in FPL?

Bench Boost can be used for players sitting on the bench to score points for that Gameweek as well as the usual starting XI.

This is usually a popular option for when squads have a lot of players that have a double Gameweek to really cash in.

That's probably the best strategy for this chip but there are a couple of other options.

One is to play it if a squad has favourable fixtures across the board as some double Gameweeks can feature difficult fixtures.

Another is to play it on the opening weekend.

The first weekend of any season usually throws up a few surprises of who hits the ground running and who needs a bit more time to get up to speed, so what better way to cover all bases than to use it then?

Stacking free transfers can be useful to then play this chip in the same Gameweek but it would come at a cost to revert unless a Wildcard chip is played (more on that later)...

When should I use Free Hit in FPL?

Free Hit can be used to make unlimited transfers for a single Gameweek with the squad reverting to what it was before then; it cannot be used in the first Gameweek.

Usually, players use this as a chance to cover any blank Gameweeks by getting in players that will play, or to cash in on players that have a double gameweek to try and scoop maximum points possible.

Another good time to play this is if a number of high performing players have easier fixtures for that Gameweek, so longer term planning can really help here. This will be especially useful in the first half of the season where this chip is concerned.

When should I use Triple Captain in FPL?

Triple Captain can be used for the chosen captain for that gameweek to get triple instead of double points.

This is most commonly used when players have a double gameweek against favourable opponents so there is double the chance to scoop a huge points haul or even a mammoth one if the player performs well in both games. This is usually the playbook for the second half of the season.

But now there's one available in the first half of the season, double gameweeks are much more rare or even non-existent, so players may have to pick a player in a rich vein of form who is likely to perform well in a particular fixture or against a weaker opponent.

Stacking transfers can be useful here so players can bring in a desired player to Triple Captain and make other tweaks without having to face a points penalty.

When should I use Wildcard in FPL?

Wildcard can be used so unlimited transfers can be made free of charge. These basically let players give their squad a complete overhaul and there are a number of different strategies that can come into play for this.

It's usually best to use if a number of players are injured, suspended, not starting for their teams or consistently not scoring many points.

It can also be used to target a certain set of fixtures if higher performing players have an easier run coming up.

The first chip of the season is usually played within the first few Gameweeks so players can quickly cash in on those who start the season strongly but it's advised to play the Wildcard chip with a longer term strategy in play.

Five transfers stacking can help with getting over that early season stage and it can help in other ways too - it can act as a 'mini-Wildcard' after all.

For example, if five free transfers are stacked, this can be used to cash in during one Gameweek (maybe while using the Bench Boost), then a Wildcard chip can be used the next to overhaul the squad.

And in the Gameweek after that, depending on the fixtures, a Bench Boost (if not already played) or Triple Captain could be used to cash in on the players brought in.

Another thing to note is the five free transfers that become available to all in Gameweek 16 so managers can plan ahead for AFCON - players could use this opportunity as an unofficial Wildcard if they plan accordingly.

Managers can stack up to five free transfers ahead of Gameweek 15 and then will be given five new ones ahead of Gameweek 16 starting. If played correctly, that would give 10 free transfers over the course of two Gameweeks. This could be particularly helpful if the Wildcard available in the first half of the season is played early.

Remember - always plan ahead when you can to maximise your strategy.

