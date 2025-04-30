Donald Trump says he 'would like to be Pope'

President Donald Trump appeared to joke with reporters (we hope) saying he'd like to be Pope.

Pope Francis passed away 9 days ago (April 21) and it didn't take long for Trump to eye the papacy.

Cardinals in Rome will begin voting for the next Pope of the Roman Catholic Church a week today (May 7).

When asked who he'd like to see as the next Pope, Trump said: "I have no preference, I must say we have a cardinal who happens to be out of a place called New York who's very good."

