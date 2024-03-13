GTA 6 - Live updates on release date and fresh leaks

Grand Theft Auto 6 is fast becoming the most highly-anticipated game of all time - and it's still at least 10 months before it's released.

Since Rockstar Games posted the trailer for it in early December, after it was leaked online, social media has been a hotbed for leaks, rumours and theories about when exactly the game will be released, when further details such as trailers will be announced, what will be in the game itself and loads more.

It's no surprise really given that Grand Theft Auto 5 was widely recognised as the best game of the last decade - it came out in 2013 and is still popular with gamers today as Rockstar continues to release GTA Online updates.

With GTA 6, all that's been confirmed so far by Rockstar is what's in the trailer, including that the game is to be released at some point in 2025.

But gamers are aching to find out as much as they can about the game as the developer seemingly continues to build anticipation to what will be one of the biggest gaming moments in history.

One key theory is that Rockstar may have narrowed down when exactly GTA 6 will be released in 2025, recently advertising for a 12-month fixed-term position.

A responsibility in that listing uses the phrase 'final product' which has led to speculation it could be released within that 12 month timeframe.

Below is a roundup of some of the most recent leaks, rumours and theories, and this will continue to be updated, so keep checking back for the latest.

GTA 6 'here no doubt 10 years but quite possible 15+' A Reddit user posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit asking if GTA 6 will 'be able to keep us entertained for at least 10 years'. And the most popular comment has come from aj-shar69, who thinks it could be around and stand the test of time for even longer. They posted: "Strongly believe they are building this game off longevity. GTA 6 will be here no doubt 10 years but quite possible 15+. Especially if the rumors regarding map expansions are true then buckle in everyone. I'm 25 currently and do not expect GTA 7 till im around 40s." k63fuzz said: "I’d be fine with 10+ years of GTA 6 if it means we get map expansions, especially if we get cities like San Fierro, Las Venturas, etc. One of the reasons why I’m not as interested in GTA 5 like I used to be is because I’m tired of Los Santos. I understand software limitations at the time but it would’ve been cool to have another place to free roam such as North Yankton." S0lti said: "This will be the game I will play for the rest of my life, I don't need anything else from this industry." ShastaMite said: "Easily. I’ve been playing GTA Online for the last 7 years and while I am definitely getting bored of it after like 1-2 hours of playtime I still play it twice a week. GTA 6 and Online will have a metric amount of stuff to do." TrackHead130 said: "Idk about how entertained we'll still feel a decade down the line but it does seem pretty likely we won't be getting another GTA within the next 10 years."

New GTA art hit with fans A new artwork from an artist called Patrick Brown has been going down well on social media. It features all of the main characters from GTA 4, 5 and 6. Tweets include 'this new GTA art by Patrick Brown is so cool', 'this is do dope' and 'Patrick Brown never misses with his GTA arts'. The artwork has been shared on Reddit by a different user too and comments on that post include 'he's back again', 'yo this looks sick' and 'HELL YEAH!' There's a link to the artwork in the title of this post.

Hopes for 'off-state' mission A discussion on Reddit that's getting a lot of people commenting is the hope of an 'off-state' mission. GeezerFilms posted on the platform, saying 'we had North Yankton and Cayo Perico in GTA V and Liberty City in SA (San Andreas)'. Other users seem to be unanimous in the comments that Rockstar will have something in store with one theory about Cuba proving popular. CaterpillarPuzzled50 said: "100% rockstar have something hidden under their shirt ;) they won't let us down." bruhsant said: "I would say close to guaranteed. But this time it would be cool to being able to visit the 'off-state'-spot after introduction." brandonjtellis said: "Maybe South America. I feel like Cuba could be apart the main map because there’s still nothing in the lower right corner of it." EldritchTruthBomb said: "More like off-time. I'm betting we get an 80s mission." Nijee302 said: "Probably Cuba even though that would be pretty obvious."

Driving trains in GTA 6? It's hoped a new addition to gameplay in the most recent GTA Online update will make its way into GTA 6. Rockstar recently added story DLC to its popular online game, with the update called the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. There is one section of a mission in this where the player can ride and control a train with their character. Gamers have been calling for this feature within the Grand Theft Auto series for a number of years and this is the first time players of the franchise can do this. However it can only be done at a specific point in a mission and not in the open world. There is hope that players just might be able to drive trains in GTA 6 when it lands.

New GTA 6 gameplay video More footage of GTA 6 appears to have been leaked on X / Twitter by user @Dead_Light69. The account has been posting a number of videos of what seems to be gameplay from the new game. The most recent one, posted on March 12, appears to show gameplay of Lucia, being controlled by the player, along with Jason, continuing the police shootout seen in the March 11 video and stealing a police car to get away.

New GTA 6 screenshot posted online A new GTA 6 screenshot has been posted on X / Twitter. User @Dead_Light69, who has been posting videos of gameplay too, recently shared what they say is a new screenshot of the game. It appears to show one of the main characters Jason in a building. The account has also been posting a new video of gameplay footage every day, with the one for March 12 not yet online.

Trailer 2 could be 'any time now' Speculation seems to be swirling that the second trailer for GTA 6 could be released very soon. After Rockstar updated its website, where the first trailer has been added to a section in the videos tab called Videos from Grand Theft Auto VI, another theory has emerged on Reddit looking at the timeline of the GTA 5 content releases. OK-Wait-5836 said: "GTA V Trailer 2 was also a year before the game release. And guess what? Right now we also MIGHT be a year from release - we had some clues pointing towards the game being out before April 2025. "So I think that we might get the VI Trailer 2 any time now." Users were split in the comments. Trainalf said: "People keep using GTA V as reference. Why not GTA IV, where trailers came out in spans of 3-4 months?" Dezzy25 said: "I think we are close to Trailer 2 as well. GTA V was debuted way too early in its development so it’s not a good barometer. It’s worth noting that no previous marketing timeline actually holds any weight and this just serves as fun speculation." XxRobloxNobxX said: "Remember, GTA V was released 5 years after IV. GTA VI is going to be released 12 YEARS after V. That alone should be enough to point towards GTA VI not following the same pattern as previous GTA games." pinkfrenchtips said: "Agreed. A lot more points to them trying incredibly hard to avoid delay so Q1 or very early Q2 is more likely than anything else."

Campaign length 'disappointing' A Reddit user has recently posted a screenshot of an article that says YouTuber LegacyKillaHD has claimed GTA 6's campaign length to be 35-40 hours. While the article Otherwise_Paint5859 posted is from December 2023, it sparked a new discussion on the GTA 6 Subreddit. Vicius_Lucius said: "Waiting almost 12 years for a new GTA for the campaign to only last 35-40 hours is a bit disappointing and sad in my opinion, I hope the campaign hours are around 65-70 hours for all those years of waiting for a new game in the saga."

OhNoMelon313 said: "I hope it's at least around the length of RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2). That was perfect for me." AndyC_88 said: "Main story 35 hours is fine if it's packed with other content, which will add a good few hours anyway. If the story is strong, it'll be good regardless. Add all the none story stuff, and it'll be fine." malyszkush said: "Even if this miraculously turns out to be correct, long doesn't always equal good. If you can keep it unique or original enough for a roughly 40 hour long story, I have no issue with that. RDR2 being as long as it was worked tremendously simply due to the way the story was told and all of the character development. Of course, this is probably speculation but you never know." zDavzBR said: "I want at least 50h for the main campaign, with over 100h for all the side missions."

Involvement with 'woke' Sweet Baby Inc explained Rumours are flying around that Grand Theft Auto 6 developer Rockstar Games is working with a company called Sweet Baby Inc which has been branded 'woke' by groups online. Sweet Baby Inc describes itself on its website as 'a narrative development and consultation studio'. A Reddit post shows Rockstar's logo under the company's clients section - this has been edited in and does not appear like this on Sweet Baby Inc's website. However 2K is listed on the website - American video game holding company Take-Two owns this developer along with Rockstar as the two major brands in their portfolio. And as the GTA series is renowned for pushing the boundaries of satire, and even taste at times (think back to the torture scene in GTA 5), it's led to speculation that developers of GTA 6 could be working with Sweet Baby Inc and are worried the game could be too 'woke'. Reddit users on that most recent post were divided on any potential Sweet Baby Inc involvement at all. Read the full story here.

Trailer 2 'could be close' A post on Reddit questioning if the second trailer for GTA 6 'could be close' is getting people talking. Several-Sense-270 has posted a screenshot of the Rockstar Games website, where the first trailer has been added to a section in the videos tab called Videos from Grand Theft Auto VI. At the moment, there is just the one trailer there, but 'videos' suggests there should be multiple. This has led to Several-Sense-270 asking 'could this probably mean Trailer 2 is close?' Several users have commented 'I was here' in the hope to get a banner on the GTA 6 Subreddit if it is indeed the case, such as 'I was here, I expect my rightful second trailer day OG flair shortly'. But others are more skeptical. Naphor said: "I don’t think this necessarily means anything but it does show that they aren’t completely leaving the marketing to rot before the release of the second trailer." Immediate-Ear-6568 said: "I don’t mean to be that guy, but I don’t think it’s coming anytime soon. I just think they're preparing for when it does eventually come out. It wouldn’t surprise me if it was another 3-6 months away. However, I do pray that I’m wrong."

Famous DJ in trailer? Is that TOKiMONSTA performing in the GTA 6 trailer? Rockstar Games Famous DJ TOKiMONSTA might be the one featured in the GTA 6 trailer, according to a Reddit user. TOKiMONSTA, whose real name is Jennifer Lee, is an American dance / electronic music producer and DJ, having worked with the likes of Anderson Paak and ZHU. She worked with Lost Souls of Saturn, a duo made up of Seth Troxler and Phil Moffa, on the track Revisions of the Past, which is the lead track of CircoLoco Records' debut launch, a compilation of original tracks from a number of underground dance music artists. CircoLoco Records is a record label that Rockstar Games launched in 2021 with renowned Ibiza nightclub DC10. And a Reddit user thinks she's the DJ that's seen in the trailer. In a post, TurboLightGamer69 said: "There are two moon phases in the left and the right side of the stage. "These phases are also seen as icons on her Instagram stories. "And she is also a DJ featured on CircoLoco, with one of her songs being present in GTA Online (on the Black EP and the CLR Launch Party (Seth Troxler) mix). "The club itself may be a possible parody of Club Space in Miami." Comments include 'Good eye. That looks pretty spot on. Nuts that we're still catching details this long after the trailer's dropped', 'looks like her' and 'big fan of her music, I’ll be super hyped if this is the case!'

'We’re seeing a lot of GTA 6 with past few updates' A Reddit user thinks a lot of updates that have been coming to GTA Online will feature in GTA 6. The most recent update to GTA Online from Rockstar has been the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. It's a story mission where gamers 'take on corrupt LSPD cops and a dangerous new cartel'. A post on the social media site says this update has 'a feature that we might see in GTA 6' of how an approach to its penultimate mission dictates how the final one is approached. The original poster, Notice360, says: "We might end up having more freedom in how we do the missions and the possibilities might end up becoming endless." And this has led to a number of users sharing their thoughts. Comments on the post include 'a lot of the newer GTA Online update missions have that kind of basic freedom in approach which gives me hope for GTA 6', 'I think we’re seeing a lot of GTA 6 with these past few updates. Gameplay and obviously the car exteriors/customization' and 'if the last few updates represent what’s coming in GTA 6 it doesn’t bode well for me personally. Zero challenge. Especially compared to doomsday/casino/cayo."

'Functioning gas stations' spotted in trailer Could functioning gas stations be in GTA 6? Rockstar Games A Reddit user has spotted gas stations being used in the background of a scene in the GTA 6 trailer. When CCTV captures footage of an alligator going into a shop, user Feltzzz__ noticed in the background just outside that two cars are stopped and there's someone near the truck. In the post, Feltzzz__ said: "If I'm not mistaken in GTA 5 people would park their cars right next to a pump too, but they would just walk away and stand near a grocery store or a vending machine." It's led to speculation if cars that can be driven in the game can run out of fuel like in the first two games of the Mafia series. Comments on the post include 'RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2) made you feed, brush your horses, maybe we can finally run out of gas in GTA 6', 'I’d like it, but as long as it’s not tedious like it it runs out too fast, etc I like that planning would have to go into travel, chases, etc' and 'I hope not, I'd hate to lose a car I like because I forgot to put gas in it'.

Game footage appears online New footage of GTA 6 appears to have been leaked on X / Twitter. User @Dead_Light69 has been posting videos of what seems to be gameplay from the new game every day for the past 63 days. These have been taken down fairly quickly on the site, with Day 59 being the most recent one to have been blocked and all of the ones before that. The warning on them says: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner." The most recent one, posted on March 11, appears to show gameplay of Lucia, being controlled by the player, taking out police in a shootout.

Gamer discovers GTA 6 Easter Egg in Red Dead Redemption 2 A gamer on X / Twitter has found an Easter Egg from the GTA 6 trailer in Red Dead Redemption 2. In RDR2, a bounty can be seen for a man named Riley Portough, who is wanted dead or alive. The description says: "Portough is wanted for the crime of systematically deceiving federal agents in his capacity as their informant. "Now armed, fugitive and likely in company." There is a picture above his name too and X / Twitter user @PARADISEALI_ has noticed this same picture appears on the doors of a shop called Uncle Jack's right at the end of the GTA 6 trailer, which main characters Lucia and Jason burst through armed with balaclavas on.

Trailer passes 180m views The GTA 6 trailer has now passed 180m views. When it dropped in December, it smashed a YouTube record for the most amount of views in the first 24 hours for a non-music video despite it being leaked ahead of its scheduled release. It got 93m views in that period on YouTube alone, and has now almost double that to smash the 180m view mark. It seems the trailer is still getting more than a million views every week.

Hope for GTA 6 'docks' mission A screenshot from the GTA 6 trailer Rockstar Games A Reddit user has posted a screenshot from the GTA 6 trailer in its Subreddit and hopes there will be a 'docks' mission in the game. There are a number of missions that take place in dockyards across the Grand Theft Auto series and user DemiPyramid says 'those are the best types of missions'. The screenshot posted is of a speedboat being driven with what looks like a dockyard in the background at around 23 seconds into the trailer. Comments include 'the docks should be in more missions', 'would be cool if Lucia is stowed away in a shipping container and Jason acting as a crew member lifts the container on to the boat where later on Lucia does a stealth mission on the boat at sea trying to obtain something' and 'I can't wait to use that crane'.

Will Prison Break star play lead GTA 6 role? A Reddit user thinks one of the main characters in GTA 6 will be played by a star from the hit TV show Prison Break. The-ThirdEye has posted images and audio clips comparing Jason from the GTA 6 trailer and Dominic Purcell's character of Lincoln Burrows. The user says this is their 'best guess' and some users agreed it could well be him. Comments include 'Jason looks like a younger version of him', 'that's either spot on or a really good guess' and 'yoooo I did not see this Lincoln guess coming but i see it bro'.

Trailer frame discussion A Reddit user has posted a screenshot from the trailer that's got people speculating what it could mean. It's from very early on in the trailer, when Lucia can be seen in orange prison uniform and the still image shows what looks like a number of other prisoners out in the courtyard in the background. It's led to a number of comments from different users. Tank-TOP_Master said: "Mindblowing graphics." v0yev0da said: "Scenes like this - feint shadows from that cross thatching, distorted image through your glass, those slight god rays in the top right corner of the window - all lead me to believe we’ll need a (PS5) Pro to fully enjoy this game at trailer-quality settings." Denso95, the original poster, said: "I also hope for a bit of prison time during gameplay. Being able to play her last few days in prison as some kind of intro and anticipation area, then escaping into the freedom of Vice City would be super cool."

'No fear' GTA 6 will be delayed A Reddit user says they have 'no fear' about any potential GTA 6 delays after another user shared an update from Rockstar's website. A new GTA 6 banner on the developer's site is the promo picture for the game, showing Jason and Lucia sitting on the hood of a car. It also includes the Grand Theft Auto logo and release year of 2025 either side. That seemingly means the game is on track to release in the year advertised in the first trailer. Admirable-Pirate-622 said: "They're probably super confident about 2025 being the release year. They didn't have to put it on there. That's why I have no fear that if could get delayed." Other comments include 'I like the font not being outlined, looks sick' and 'everything looks so clean'.

Theory could reveal main character 'curveball' A Reddit user has come up with a theory on one of the main characters featured in the GTA 6 trailer that's got a lot of people talking. There is a brief scene when Jason follows Lucia through a store, seemingly about to rob it together as both have balaclavas on and are walking with intent. Reddit user _RealityBoat has come up with a 'hot take' that Jason might actually be the "loose cannon in this story and Lucia is the (relatively) calm level headed protagonist" - based on a quick look he gives to Lucia during this scene. Read the full story here.

Trailer recreated perfectly in Minecraft This is a fun one - an animator and content creator channel has given the GTA 6 trailer a Minecraftmakeover. Boranium Art gives renowned clips a makeover in the game using its unique art style, and has also previously created restyled videos of Oppenheimer, The Last Of Us and Red Dead Redemption 2. The latest video to get the makeover is the GTA 6 trailer, which has been recreated shot-for-shot and it's gone down incredibly well with viewers, proving a hit in the comments. Read the full story here.

Will car plates have different looks and areas on them? A Reddit user has posted a picture of a number of different styles of car license plates from past GTA games with the caption: "Will there be outstate cars with different plates with different “STATE NAMES?" It's got people talking on the social media platform. WeeklySavings said: "It’d be cool references to past games with those cities. They shouldn’t overdo it though." Dizzy25 said: "Trailer 1 has confirmed license plate variants based on old school and new "Orange Blossom" Florida plates."

Pre-order price from third-party reseller A third-party reseller is selling a 'game key' for GTA 6 for just under £80. A 'game key' is basically a voucher that allows a product to be accessed digitally. Gamivo has a listing for €92.98, or £79.18, for a pre-order for the game, although it doesn't specify for which console. It has a warning on it too, which says: "This is a PRE-ORDER, the key will be delivered upon the game's release date: 2025. "Pre-order bonuses might not be included. "This is NOT a Steam version of the game. The GTA 6 activation CD key code should be activated on Rockstar Social Club." G2A had keys available for GTA 6 on Xbox Series X/S but the site says these are now out of stock. It's be best to wait until the game is actually made available for pre-order though, as an official release date isn't even yet known.

Who was first celebrity collaborator? Finishing off on musicians for now, actor and musician T-Pain was the first to announce he was working with Rockstar on the GTA 6 project. During a livestream, the rapper revealed he could no longer be in the GTA 5 roleplay communities he was a part of and had to completely stop at the request of Rockstar Games. "I used to be on NoPixel, then I started working on GTA 6, and they told me I couldn't do RP anymore because it kind of goes against..." T-Pain said. Read the full story here.

American rapper teased possible GTA appearance Schoolboy Q teases possible GTA 6 appearance Schoolboy Q teases possible GTA 6 appearance Sticking with soundtrack speculation, the latest came from American rapper Schoolboy Q. When asked by a fan to 'drop some heat for GTA 6 radio' on X / Twitter, he quoted the post and commented: "Ima be on tHere don't even trip." It's not clear what Schoolboy Q's involvement would be in the game, whether he would appear on one of the in-game radio stations or even make an appearance as a character. Read the full story here.

Soundtrack leak appeared on Spotify Let's take a look through some of the other recent leaks, rumours and theories that have been doing the rounds, starting with what could be in GTA 6's soundtrack. Anita Ward's artist picture was the GTA 6 logo, which has since been reverted - it was previously the banner. She's best known for Ring My Bell, with four different versions of the track among her top five most popular, with variations of the track being listened to more than 80m times. Read the full story here.

Gamers share what they want to see in second trailer While a second trailer for GTA 6 has not yet been confirmed by Rockstar, or any other details apart from what's in the first trailer at present, gamers have been sharing what they want to see in it if it does drop. Riyaan_Sheikh, the original poster, said: "For me, I want to see more of Jason's side. We know so little about him." Trainalf said: "I'm basing my expectations off the second trailers for (GTA)IV and V: More action, more scenes taken directly from missions, and more character dialogue that lets us in more on the plot. "First one is the only one I'm not sure about; Trailer 1 had a pretty wild atmosphere to it." Skindiamondxx said: "More of the northern part of the map, since we know almost nothing about it, and more Jason." LoadingYourData said: "I wanna see and hear a bit more about Jason, but also I wanna see some cool explosions like we see in the GTA V trailer 2, I'm interested to see how far they've come." Other comments include 'more dialogues and communication between main and minor characters', 'to see a bit more of the map' and 'gameplay'.

Gameplay - gyms coming to GTA 6? Reddit user starvsthebans has posted screenshots of what appears to be a document of a 'world event list' with the mention of gyms throughout. Four screenshots show the inclusion of 'South Beach Gym', 'MultiGym', 'Ds09Apt1Gym' and 'Dealership Repo - #3am - Gym'. In the post, starvsthebans said: "Don't know if this has been pointed out yet and I'm late to the party but just food for thought I guess." It's got people talking in the comments. manlike_omzz said: "Hope it isn't cut. (GTA) 5 was supposed to have gyms too but got cut, now they're just for decor." DutchBru1n said: "In order to keep Jason and Lucia in shape we’ll all be doing exercises similar to yoga in (GTA) V." Different-Kinda-Kiwi said: "Considering San Andreas had a pretty good body mass/muscle/strength system I hope it makes a return, I remember spending lots of time making CJ fat then running and fighting it all off and becoming a 1 punch man." Nawnp said: "Keep in mind GTA 5 had gym scenes on the beach that you couldn't interact with, but it's more than likely they'll bring back a mix of GTA: SA & RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2) mechanics to allow for gyms again in GTA 6."

Soundtrack: Everything we know so far, predictions and theories GTA 6 soundtrack: What can we expect? Logo from Rockstar Games Music is such an integral part of the Grand Theft Auto series that real-life radio hosts and music producers present in-game stations, real-life DJs can be hired to play in nightclubs with specially curated sets and even debuted high-profile releases in the game, such as world-famous hip-hop producer Dr Dre launching an EP on GTA Online before it could be streamed anywhere else. With hundreds of songs featuring on the most recent game GTA 5, and hundreds more being released through GTA Online since, what could be included in the soundtrack to GTA 6? Read the full story here.

Trailer video link ID release date hint? On the GTA 6 Subreddit, a user has posted a screenshot of the video ID for the trailer on Rockstar's website. It says it's '666666'. And one user's comment has got a lot of people talking. traveler_overweening added up the numbers to 36, split them and then hinted at a release date of 3/6, with users debating if that would mean March 6 or June 3. Comments on that include 'lol why do I believe this' and 'I sure hope so'. Others questioned the theory.

New PlayStation console will 'likely' drop with GTA 6 release Grand Theft Auto 6 is 'likely' to be playable on a brand new console that is expected to be out before the highly-anticipated game's release. Analysts told CNBC that the new PS5 Pro console is 'likely' to be out towards the end of 2024, in advance of GTA 6 being released next year. It comes as Sony has cut forecast sales of its flagship console, with this seemingly an effort to boost interest in its PlayStation product as the most up-to-date console to play the new GTA 6 game on, which is expected to smash all kinds of sales records for a video game itself. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 leaks show exciting minigame & new trailer date X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown speculates the latest announcement from Rockstar Games could be in May, which might include a trailer, but also says it could include screenshots and details of a release date instead.

A Reddit user who correctly predicted the song of the first trailer is said to have also revealed gameplay features too, such as 3v3 basketball, dual wielding weapons, gore and dismemberment, different colour sunsets for Miami (where the game is based), it will be harder to carjack, the gameplay in the trailer is from an old build and no-one will know what the real map looks like until it comes out. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 fans find Bonnie and Clyde link in second trailer 'release date' A composite image of the GTA 6 logo and Bonnie and Clyde Logo, Rockstar Games A link has been made between the release date for the expected second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer and a key Bonnie and Clyde anniversary. Bonnie and Clyde were American bandits who travelled across the US with their gang during the Great Depression. A lot of fans have likened Lucia and Jason, the two main characters portrayed in the GTA 6 trailer, to that of Bonnie and Clyde. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 release date 'leaked' by Rockstar Games job ad A job ad posted by Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games appears to have narrowed down the release date for GTA 6. The games developer posted a job ad for a Localisation Tester - Russian on a 12-month fixed-term contract. Reddit user TwistLT breaks down what it means. Read the full story here.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.