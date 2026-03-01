BRIT Awards 2026: The six biggest moments

The BRIT Awards headed north for the first time in its 50-year history – and Manchester didn’t just host, it transformed.

The city went bigger, louder and bolder than ever, embracing the occasion with a full-scale BRITs takeover. Traffic crossings swapped their usual green men for award statues, PinkPantheress became the voice of local trams, and even train stations got in on the action with Deansgate temporarily rebranded 'Olivia Deansgate' as celebrities descended on the city.

From an on-stage 'altercation' that left viewers hitting rewind, to surprise performances and risky jokes that didn’t quite make it past the censors, here are six of the standout highlights from the night.

Olivia Dean dominates

The former BRIT School student bagged four awards for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for The Art of Loving, Song of the Year with Sam Fender for 'Rein Me In' and Best Pop Act.

"This album is just about love, and loving each other in a world that feels loveless right now," the 26-year-old said in one of her acceptance speeches.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Jack Whitehall's risky joke



Jack Whitehall found himself on the receiving end of the censors after turning his attention to the politicians’ table during the ceremony.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham was met with a roar of applause, prompting Whitehall to remark "this must be the politicians’ table".

Moments later, viewers at home were left guessing as his next line was abruptly muted.

The host had joked that he thought he spotted Peter Mandelson’s name on the list, before adding "oh no, sorry that's another list," a reference to the Epstein files.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Sombr's on-stage 'altercation'



Things took an unexpected turn towards the end of Sombr’s performance of his hit 'Homewrecker', when what appeared to be a protestor stormed the stage and shoved the singer, prompting security to rush in and remove him.

Viewers were left scrambling for answers, rewinding the moment and taking to social media to question whether the clash was genuine or choreographed.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed the protestor-in-question was sporting a black tee with 'Sombr is a homewrecker' – a nod to his single.

A representative later confirmed the incident was staged as part of the show. Panic over.

- YouTube youtu.be

A surprise appearance from Björk



During Rosalía's show-stopping performance of 'Berghain', singer-songwriter and track collaborator Björk made a surprise cameo sporting a bold blue look from Amit Aggarwal’s Couture 2025 collection.

Rosalía bagged the award for International Artist against the likes of Bad Bunny and Chappell Roan. At one point in the night, she even gave a shoutout to Oasis and shared her best Manc accent.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

...More surprise performances, and a heartfelt Amy Winehouse medley



Surprise performances didn't just stop at Björk. Oh no.

Mark Ronson delivered a standout tribute to the late Amy Winehouse, bringing the crowd to its feet as the arena sang along to her 2006 hit 'Valerie'.

Dua Lipa and Ghostface Killah added to the excitement with an unexpected appearance during Ronson’s set, sending the crowd into another frenzy.

Ronson was recognised for his Outstanding Contribution to Music on the night.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

An emotional Ozzy Osbourne tribute



Singer Robbie Williams led a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away last year.

Williams joined Ozzy's former bandmates – Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, Tommy Clufetos and Zakk Wylde – for a powerful performance of 'No More Tears'.

Kelly and Sharon Osbourne also took to the stage with a heartfelt speech while accepting the Lifetime Achievement award. They were introduced on stage with a pre-recorded message from Dolly Parton.

"I am honoured to accept this award for my gorgeous husband… God knows I wish he was here to accept it himself… But I know that Ozzy is looking down on us all right now," Sharon said.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

You should also read...



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.