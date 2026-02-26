You can now book a stay on Airbnb at the famous Heated Rivalry cottage

Ilya Rosanov (Connor Storrie) declaring "I'm coming to the cottage" is perhaps one of the most quoted lines from Heated Rivalry, but now fans of the show actually can do this.

That's right, Shane Hollander’s (Hudson Williams) Canadian cottage will be available to book on Airbnb.

The stunning lakeside property, located in Muskoka, Canada, is the filming location of the heartwarming and emotional finale episode of the gay hockey romance series, where Shane comes out to his parents and reveals his relationship with Ilya.

Airbnb

In a sweet nod to Shane and Ilya's hockey numbers, a stay at the cottage costs $248.10 per night, in local currency.

For those interested in securing a stay, the cottage will be available to book on Airbnb starting on March 3 at 9 a.m. PT.

Barlochan cottage as seen in Heated Rivalry Airbnb

Heated Rivalry follows ice hockey stars, Canadian Shane Hollander, captain of the Montreal Metros, and Russian Ilya Rozanov, captain of the fictional Boston Raiders, as the sporting rivals engage in a secret, years-long relationship.

It has been confirmed that the popular Crave series will return for a second season which will follow Reid's book The Long Game, the sixth book in the Game Changers book series.

Meanwhile, Reid has announced that she’ll be publishing her seventh book in the Game Changers series, Unrivaled, but has recently shared an update that the book's release date has been pushed back from September 29 to June 2027.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams land new roles after Heated Rivalry, and Heated Rivalry season 2 confirmed - everything we know so far.

