SNL digs up video of Donald Trump blasting potential Iran attacks 15 years ago

On the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, a video from 2011 was dug up of Donald Trump heavily criticising Barack Obama for potential strikes on Iran.

In a section from the 28 February episode, which has gone viral after being reposted on social media, SNL's Colin Jost said: "This attack [US strikes on Iran] might be a bad idea, I don't know, I'm not really an expert on Iran - so let's hear from someone who can hear why we might have done it."

And a video of the current US President speaking on 16 November 2011 followed.

In it, Trump said: "Our President [Barack Obama] will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He's weak and he's ineffective."

Following cheers from the audience, Jost said: "See, now that's the Trump I voted for."

The US and Israel launched strikes on Saturday in what was described as a "preventative attack" following increased tensions over Iran's nuclear programme. Iran has a long running effort to enrich uranium but Western officials are worried this could be used to produce nuclear weapons.

Strikes killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei plus other family members, Iranian state media confirmed. This comes after Trump gave a speech confirming a "major combat operation" on Iran.

In a Truth Social post, Trump warned Iran will be hit "with a force that has never been seen before" if the country hits back following the death of their leader. Trump said operations will continue for as long as "necessary" with Israel confirming more strikes on Iranian capital Tehran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has threatened its "most intense offensive operation" against American and Israeli bases.

The fallout has also been huge globally with these strikes having a massive travel impact across the Middle East, with some passengers stranded and unable to complete journeys with airports being shut down and flights cancelled.

