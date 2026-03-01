Elon Musk reveals X / Twitter record breaks due to US Iran strikes

Elon Musk has revealed a huge X / Twitter record was broken following strikes on Iran which have killed the country's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The US and Israel launched strikes in what was described as a "preventative attack" following increased tensions over Iran's nuclear programme. Iran has a long running effort to enrich uranium but Western officials are worried this could be used to produce nuclear weapons.

Strikes killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei plus other family members, Iranian state media confirmed. This comes after US President Donald Trump gave a speech confirming a "major combat operation" on Iran.

The fallout has been huge globally with these strikes also having a massive travel impact across the Middle East, with some passengers stranded and unable to complete journeys with airports being shut down and flights cancelled.

And with everyone keen to know the latest about what's going on, X / Twitter owner Elon Musk revealed the social media platform saw a new record set.

Posting in the late hours of Saturday (28 February) night in the US, Musk said: "Highest usage of X ever." That came after Nikita Bier, X / Twitter head of product, said: "Today was the biggest day on X in history."

That record could yet be set again as strikes are likely to continue.

In a Truth Social post, Trump warned Iran will be hit "with a force that has never been seen before" if the country hits back following the death of their leader. Trump said operations will continue for as long as "necessary" with Israel confirming more strikes on Iranian capital Tehran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has threatened its "most intense offensive operation" against American and Israeli bases.

