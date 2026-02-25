Texas Democratic Representative Al Green was removed from the House chamber during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address after he held up a “Black People Aren’t Apes” sign.

The sign appeared to be referring to a racist AI-generated video Trump shared on Truth Social last month, where former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were depicted as primates.

Minutes into Trump's address, Green was escorted out by staff members, during which a number of Republican representatives tried to grab at it or block it from being viewed by cameras.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise tried to grab the sign as he entered with the president, as well as Senator Markwayne Mullin, while Reps. Pat Fallon of Texas and John McGuire of Virginia tried to block the sign from the camera, according to reports.

As Green was escorted out, GOP lawmakers and Trump allies could be heard chanting “USA, USA”.

After being removed, Green told Reuters the purpose of his sign, "I wanted him to know that portraying President Obama and First Lady Obama as members of the primate family is not only unacceptable, it is something that is deplorable and something we will not tolerate."

"Judging from the look on his face that he turned away quickly, he was at a moment of vulnerability because he's not confronted by people who are willing to speak truth to him," he added.



Meanwhile, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told The Independent, "Al Green is a stone cold loser who beclowns himself on a daily basis and demeans the seat he occupies in Congress. He’s is not a serious person, which is why he does unserious things."

It's not the first time Green has been removed during a Trump address.

Last year, when the President gave a joint address to Congress, Green raised his cane as he shouted, "You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!"

He was warned twice by Speaker Mike Johnson to sit down or be ejected before being kicked out.

As for any additional potential consequences for being removed two years in a row, Green said, "The consequences are subservient to what happened."

