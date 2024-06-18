Nintendo Direct June 2024: Live updates as new Switch games set to be revealed

Nintendo is hosting its eagerly awaited Nintendo Direct June 2024 stream on June 18.

The stream starts at 3pm BST / 7am PT / 10am ET on Nintendo's official YouTube and Twitch channels and will last for around 40 minutes.

Nintendo has been clear "there will be no mention of the Switch successor during this presentation" but has previously said details will be announced before the end of the financial year.

In other words there will be some sort of announcement by the end of March 2025 at the very latest.

Not much has yet been announced by Nintendo in terms of games for the rest of 2024, with only Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition on the horizon and they're both due out within the next month or so.

Details of games coming out on the Switch before the end of year will be revealed in the stream though.

Keep up-to-date with all the announcements from Nintendo Direct as they happen with our live blog below; this will continue to be updated through the day.

Ace Attorney announcement? Rumour has it an Ace Attorney announcement will be made during the live stream. That's according to a reputable leaker called Pyoro. Ace Attorney is a visual novel adventure video games franchise developed by Capcom.

Hollow Knight: Silksong details? Hollow Knight is an incredibly popular 2D action adventure platformer that released in 2017.

A sequel, Hollow Knight Silksong, was announced in 2019 and it was planned for a release in the first half of 2023 but that never came to fruition because of delays.

The Wishlist page for it on Xbox is live and it's reported the game already has an ESRB rating of 10+. There is speculation that there could finally be an update on this during the Nintendo Direct June 2024 event - there wasn't any news on it during Xbox Games Showcase earlier in June though.

Everything you need to know Nintendo Direct June 2024 gets underway in just under five hours' time. Although no announcement will be made on the successor to the Switch (Nintendo has made that very clear), a number of new titles releasing before the end of 2024 will be announced. What those are exactly have been heavily speculated online with a number of different theories circling. Read the full story here.

What could be announced The Nintendo Logo Philip Fong, Getty Images So far, in 2024, remakes and remasters have dominated for Nintendo who seems to be putting more focus into the Switch's successor. In terms of speculation, a selection of Zelda upgrades have been rumoured for a while, along with a new Donkey Kong game, but nothing has been confirmed on those fronts. With 2024 being an Olympics year, there could be a new Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games title. Pokemon: Legends Z-A and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam are releasing at some point in 2025, so there could be updates on those, along with some news on Metroid Prime 4 although there's been a very long wait for anything on that. It's understood Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D will feature and will now include the three original games instead of just the one. There's also been hints that Ace Attorney could make an appearance during the stream. Rumours of a Fire Emblem remaster have been gaining traction over the past few months too. There will likely be some third-party announcements as well - Microsoft agreed a 10-year deal with Nintendo to release Call of Duty titles on its platforms so there could be news of that coming to the Switch. There's been a reported leak of an official Pan European Game Information (PEGI) rating for The House of the Dead 2 Remake so there's speculation this could be confirmed during the livestream.

