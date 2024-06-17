Nintendo Direct June 2024 - everything you need to know

Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct livestream where upcoming titles the Japanese brand is releasing on the Switch in the second half of 2024 will be revealed.

Nintendo has been clear "there will be no mention of the Switch successor during this presentation" but has previously said details will be announced before the end of the financial year.

In other words there will be some sort of announcement by the end of March 2025 at the very latest.

Not much notice has been given for the Nintendo Direct event - the stream starts at 3pm BST / 7am PT / 10am ET on June 18 on Nintendo's official YouTube and Twitch channels and will last for around 40 minutes.

Details of games coming out before the end of year will be revealed.

Not much has yet been announced for the rest of 2024, with only Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition on the horizon and they're both due out within the next month or so.

There could be a number of games revealed during the event.

So far, in 2024, remakes and remasters have dominated for Nintendo who seems to be putting more focus into the Switch's successor.

In terms of speculation, a selection of Zelda upgrades have been rumoured for a while, along with a new Donkey Kong game, but nothing has been confirmed on those fronts.

With 2024 being an Olympics year, there could be a new Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games title.

Pokemon: Legends Z-A and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam are releasing at some point in 2025, so there could be updates on those, along with some news on Metroid Prime 4 although there's been a very long wait for anything on that.



The game has been confirmed as in the works but there's nothing beyond that yet.

It's understood Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D will feature and will now include the three original games instead of just the one.

There's also been hints that Ace Attorney could make an appearance during the stream.

Rumours of a Fire Emblem remaster have been gaining traction over the past few months too.

There will likely be some third-party announcements as well - Microsoft agreed a 10-year deal with Nintendo to release Call of Duty titles on its platforms so there could be news of that coming to the Switch.

There's been a reported leak of an official Pan European Game Information (PEGI) rating for The House of the Dead 2 Remake so there's speculation this could be confirmed during the livestream.

