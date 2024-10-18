Subnautica 2 reveal has gamers losing their minds on social media

Subnautica 2 was one of the new games revealed at the Xbox Preview Partner event on Thursday (17 October) and gamers on social media have lost their minds at the announcement.



The event was hosted by Microsoft as a way to show what games third-party developers have been working on that will be released on Xbox, PC and Game Pass.

But Subnautica 2 in particular piqued the most interest.

Subnautica is an action-adventure survival series where players must do what they can to survive and escape an oceanic planet after a crash landing there.



The first game was released in 2018 and Subnautica: Below Zero, a spin-off set on the same planet, was released in 2021.

Now the second numbered instalment in the series has been revealed with early access coming in 2025.

Xbox Wire's preview said: "For the first time in the Subnautica franchise, you'll traverse beyond Planet 4546B.

"Whether you're bringing the experience of your previous adventures with you, or are new to the Subnautica games, you'll get to explore lush new environments, encounter fascinating creatures around every corner and uncover the secrets at the core of this mysterious planet.

"But as familiar as things might seem to seasoned players at first glance, Subnautica 2 will offer new and unique experiences that will keep you on your... fins."

There's co-op gameplay coming too.

And fans on social media have been losing their minds since the game was revealed.

One shared screenshots and said: "IT LOOKS SO GOOD."

Another said: "SUPER EXCITED to see what BEAUTY AND HORRORS await."

"IT LOOKS SO BEAUTIFUL," one commented.

Another posted: "YOU JUST MADE MY WHOLE DAY MY WHOLE YEAR JUST AAAAAAAAA."

One posted a gif and said: "THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

Another said: "I come back home AND SEE SUBNAUTICA 2 IS REALLY GOING TO HAPPEN AND CO-OP 🥲"

One said: "I'll see you under the sea!"

And another posted the classic 'shut up and take my money' gif of Fry from Futurama.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.