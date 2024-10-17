Xbox Partner Preview: Live updates as new games and DLC revealed

Microsoft has hosted an Xbox Partner Preview event showing off a number of new games from different studios.

Xbox already said there would be a first look at gameplay from Alan Wake 2's next expansion called The Lake House, a new trailer for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and a look at multiple bosses in dark-fantasy action game Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

There was also a number of "world premieres" and other titles that will be available through Xbox consoles, PC and Game Pass.

Remedy Entertainment, Sega and 505 Games were among the studios showing off what they've been working on.

Xbox said there was over a dozen new trailers in a broadcast scheduled to last around 25 minutes with "no fluff" and "all games".

It starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on October 17.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers trailer

The Legend of Baboo trailer

Phasmophobia trailer

Wheel World trailer

Mistfall Hunter trailer and what it's all about Xbox Wire's preview said: "Mistfall Hunter is a third-person action PvPvE extraction RPG set in a dark, mysterious Nordic-inspired continent filled with creatures, loot and those seeking glory. "Bellring Games is blending third-person action combat and tactical competition in a fresh take on an extraction looter. "Players can tailor their own combat style by exploring diverse classes and swapping between weapons."

Eternal Strands trailer

Edens Zero trailer

Animal Well trailer

Subnautica 2 trailer and details Xbox Wire's preview said: "For the first time in the Subnautica franchise, you'll traverse beyond Planet 4546B. "Whether you're bringing the experience of your previous adventures with you, or are new to the Subnautica games, you'll get to explore lush new environments, encounter fascinating creatures around every corner and uncover the secrets at the core of this mysterious planet. "But as familiar as things might seem to seasoned players at first glance, Subnautica 2 will offer new and unique experiences that will keep you on your... fins." There's co-op gameplay coming too.

Mouse: PI for Hire trailer

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii combat

Cronos: The New Dawn trailer Watch the Official Cinematic Reveal Trailer for Cronos: The New Dawn, a pulse-pounding, third-person survival horror game by Bloober Team!Delve deep into the...

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House The Lake House, DLC for Alan Wake 2, sees a more survival horror angle.

Players take control of FBC Agent Estevez and explore Lake House, a research station situated in the wider game's Cauldron Lake. Speaking to Xbox Wire, lead writer Clay Murphy said: "The Lake House tells the story of Agent Estevez's visit to the Lake House facility, which takes place in parallel with the early part of Saga's story in Alan Wake 2. "By the time Saga and Estevez meet, the story of this expansion has already occurred."

Trailers and additional info Next up we'll bring you the trailers for each of the games announced along with additional information Xbox published on its newswire about some of the new titles.

Mixed views Xbox fans are split in the comments as to whether the event was any good. Some have said it was decent, giving it a solid seven or eight out of 10. But others have been saying: "That's it?"

That's it! And that's it! The event has finished. Reaction and more to follow.

FBC: Firebreak A first-person multiplayer shooter showing interesting ways to kill hordes of enemies has dropped. That's out next year.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers 505 Games is showing what they've been working on with a trailer for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. It opens with a number of people seemingly having been hung before showing what seems to be a female samurai battling enemies with superpowers and traditional weapons. The combat is fast paced and looks good. It has a Souls-like element to it too. It's out next year.

The Legend of Baboo A fantasy game showing a kid kicking butt and navigating an intriguing world has been shown. That's out next year.

Phasmophobia The tone has shifted with a survival horror game showing a character navigate a creepy world with an EMF reader and a camcorder. It's out October 29.

Wheel World A game with stylish, cartoon graphics shows a man riding a customisable bike across loads of different locations, including races across mountains and cities. It also shows free roaming. Out early 2025.

Mistfall Hunter A Souls-like and extraction game has been shown with varied, crunchy combat against a variety of different fiends. It's out next year.

Eternal Strands A trailer showing a character in third-person burning and throwing everything has been shown with huge battles against massive, god-like creatures with elements of exploration too. It's out early 2025.

Edens Zero An anime action game is up next showing huge, over-the-top battles set in space. It's out next year.

Animal Well 2D platformer Animal Well with pixel graphics is up next. It's a dark world with minimal light and evil "shadows". I've lost count of the number of times shadows was mentioned... It's out now.

Subnautica 2 Subnautica 2 is up next.

It shows a diver trying being rescued in the depths of the ocean before a huge water monster is shown after a discovery doesn't seem to go to plan. It's out in 2025.

Mouse: PI for Hire A first-person detective game, which also acts as a shooter, set in what looks like the 1950s has been shown. It shows black-and-white cartoon graphics from that era. It's out in 2025.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii A charismatic trailer for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is up next. It shows Japanese pirates fighting against each other's boats with characters storming the decks of rivals ships to take down different crews. There are fantasy elements to it too. It's out on February 21 2025.

Blindfire A first-person multiplayer shooter set with no light and certain objects lit up in neon has been shown. It's now in early access.

Cronos: The New Dawn A creepy trailer for Cronos: The New Dawn has shown. Part of it showed a character in a space suit fighting off zombies in a dark world with objects suspended in midair while the same character plays chess with an older woman. It then moved on to gameplay and it felt like something straight out of Dead Space. It's out in 2025.

Alan Wake DLC Alan Wake DLC is up first! Gameplay from The Lake House is being shown with a "darker tone and horror elements". It's out on October 22.

Live stream begins It's time! There are more than 20k tuning in on YouTube. Here we go... What have you got for us, Xbox?

Countdown is on The live stream is up and running and there's a timer ticking down to when the broadcast will properly start. More than 3,000 have already tuned in on YouTube alone and those that have are guessing in the comments what games they want to see. They include Battlefield 7, Bloodborne 2 and, of course, GTA 6. We can hope, right?

What we know so far The live event will be focused on just games with "no fluff". There's going to be gameplay from Alan Wake 2's next expansion The Lake House, a new trailer for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and a look at a number of bosses in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

There will be more than 12 new trailers showed including a number of "world premieres". Remedy Entertainment, Sega and 505 Games are among the studios that will be showing off what they've been working on.

What Xbox has said so far When Microsoft announced the event, Xbox said: "As always, Xbox Partner Preview is all about sharing exciting games news from our talented partners across the globe: you'll get new game reveals, release date announcements and fresh new gameplay from upcoming games."

Where to watch Xbox Partner Preview There are a number of ways the Xbox Partner Review can be watched. YouTube is the best way to watch it as it will be streamed in 4K. A link to the YouTube stream can be found here with the ASL version found here. It will also be streamed on Twitch here, Twitch with ASL here and on LinkedIn here but these streams will be at 1080p. There will be a number of regional Xbox channels streaming it around the world too. If you can't tune in or want to recap exactly what happened and what's announced, we'll be following it live and have you covered with our blog.

