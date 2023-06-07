“Gender critical” activists – some of whom proudly brand themselves a ‘terf’ (short for trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in their Twitter bios – are now upset at the anti-poverty organisation Oxfam for an LGBT+ Pride advert painting ‘terfs’ as evil people.

In a tweet shared on Thursday – deleted on Tuesday - the charity wrote “a more equal future is possible” when “all gender identities and expressions have agency over their lives and receive protection always”.

Along with the text was a cartoon video, in which a voice is heard asking: “How are you marking Pride Month this year, while LGBTQIA+ people around the world are deprived of basic safety?

“Not protected by laws, preyed on by hate groups online and offline, discriminated against at work, deprived of opportunities and pushed to the margins.”

However, it was an illustration displayed as they spoke of “hate groups” which has caused Oxfam to be subject to a social media pile-on – an illustration which saw three people with red eyes and angry faces towering over six figures in the colours of the rainbow.

The central character, a white woman with short brown hair, is seen wearing an orange badge on her which says ‘terf’ – and those opposed to trans rights are saying the image “demonises” older women.

“You’ve had my last donation, Oxfam. I don’t support hate groups,” fumed one.

Mike Graham, the TalkTV presenter, tweeted: “Oxfam has clearly given up on helping poverty-stricken nations. It’s now all about identity politics – don’t give them your money.”

“Your depiction of a middle-aged woman as a ‘terf’ is hateful, misogynist [sic] and anti-free speech,” replied a third.

Others have also accused the promotional video of being “racist” for its depiction of an Asian man.

In a statement to indy100, Oxfam said: “Oxfam believes that all people should be able to make decisions which affect their lives, enjoy their rights and live a life free of discrimination and violence, including people from LGBTQIA+ communities.

"In efforts to make an important point about the real harm caused by transphobia, we made a mistake. We have therefore edited the video to remove the term terf and we are sorry for the offence it caused. There was no intention by Oxfam or the filmmakers for this slide to have portrayed any particular person or people.

“We fully support both an individual’s rights to hold their philosophical beliefs and a person’s right to have their identity respected, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and sex characteristics.“

