ASOS is now permanently banning shoppers - but it doesn’t address a bigger problem

First it was a warning, then it was a £3.95 charge, and now, ASOS are permanently banning customers that they deem to have an above-average return rate, in a savage move.

In September 2024, the clothing hub introduced a £3.95 fee for UK customers who kept less than £40 worth of items per order, which went down to £15 if you were an ASOS Premier customer. At the time, it was a frustrating, yet forgivable premise if it meant stopping the misuse of returns and contributing to a more eco-friendly ASOS.

That's why many who had continued to use the service despite the charge, were left surprised when they woke up on 19 June to discover an email which read the following: "Some time ago, we contacted you to inform you of certain changes made to our Fair Use Policy.

"After reviewing your recent return activity again, you are still part of a small group of customers whose shopping behaviour continues to breach our Fair Use Policy. For this reason, we have decided to close your account.

"We’re letting you know that your account will be closed in 30 days. Please note that this also applies to any other accounts you currently have or may try to open in the future."

When approached by Drapers, ASOS doubled-down on the number of customers affected being "small", and added: "This helps us maintain our commitment to offering free returns to all customers across all core markets."

However, there's since been a surge of social media posts of customers noting that not only had they been told their accounts would be closed, but that this cut-throat move feeds into a bigger conversation about size inclusivity and the quality of clothes we consume.

Many of the users who have been subject to the ban have mentioned how they would buy multiple sizes of the same item due to inconsistencies in the fit.

@chloelydia ASOS hating on the plus size girlies I don’t know about anyone else but it just feels so backwards! 🙈😒 #Asos #asosfairusepolicy #asosfashunweek #plussizetiktok #asosreturns #plussize #midsizefashion #pcos #pcosproblems #weightfluctuation #weightloss #weightgain

"My account's now been closed because I've done too many returns, because I was a plus-sized girlie and I struggled to know what was going to fit me", Chloe Lydia, one of those affected, noted in a TikTok.

"These bans are going to disproportionately impact people who have to shop online, specifically those who are petite, tall, plus size or have a disability!", added, Tskenya Sarah.

"I can't just pop out to the high street and find clothes", she continues, noting that she wears a UK size 18 and is 5 foot 9.

"In order to find the right fit it sometimes means I have to order more than one size and more than one length, and sadly, often times, even though I've got that variability, they still don't fit well."

@tskenyasarah #ASOS can you please sort it out!!! These bans are going to disproportionately impact people who have to shop online, specifically those who are petite, tall, plus size or have a disability! #plussizefashion #petitefashion #asosban #sizeinclusive

Tskenya has since launched a petition calling for a government-led review of “fair use” bans and discriminatory returns practices, regulation and transparency from online retailers on how return data is used and who it affects, and protection for consumers who rely on online shopping due to size, disability, income, or geography.

At time of writing, within hours of the campaign launching, it's had over 1,400 signatures.

The conversation continued over on X, with one user, Jess, writing: "Obsessed with asos banning me from being a customer because the majority of their clothes are awful quality or botched sizing and therefore need to be returned."

"I do most of my shopping on ASOS and can’t see how my returns are a lot - God forbid a gal doesn’t know her size/style postpartum", another user, Claire, wrote.

While this growing practice may merely be a money-saving exercise to retailers, it's just another gut punch to the women existing outside of the lens of outdated beauty standards.

A spokesperson for ASOS told the Mirror : "We recently closed the accounts of a small group of customers whose shopping activity has consistently fallen outside our Fair Use policy. This helps us maintain our commitment to offering free returns to all customers across all core market.

"Free returns is something that the vast majority of our customers enjoy without any conditions. We want to protect that and invest in their shopping experiences, including things like the new loyalty programme. For a small group of customers with high returns, they have to keep above a net order threshold to qualify for free returns."

Indy100 has contacted ASOS for comment

