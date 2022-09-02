A woman was left horrified after her son received an ASOS order and found what appeared to be a poo stain on a pair of shorts.

When you order clothes online, the minimum you expect is that they arrive in wearable condition, but for journalist Suzanne Baum and her son this appeared far from the case.

In a post shared on Instagram, Baum explained that her son had ordered some clothes from the online clothing retailer only to find that they looked like they had been soiled with what they believe to be faeces.

She preceded her post with a trigger warning and wrote: “Dear @asos as a hugely loyal customer for years I have always encouraged my older kids to use your website & spend their money wisely!

“My 21-year-old just received an order for some shorts. On opening the plastic sealed package we could smell poo & there is the evidence on his order!

“Utterly gobsmacked/retching/in shock! You have no customer service anymore & the virtual online robot is useless - hence the fact I’ve had to try & reach out to someone on here!”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Alongside the message, Baum shared a horrifying picture of the soiled shorts which left readers feeling physically sick.

One person commented: “Omg. I am laughing and [vomiting] at the same time! That’s horrendous.”

Someone else said: “I will NEVER buy anything from @asos.That is the most revolting thing I have ever seen.”

Another shocked Instagrammer said: “That is so grim…”

“Omfg no words! I hope you get hold of someone. This is beyond,” someone else wrote.

indy100 has contacted ASOS for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.