Here's why a simple bag of crisps can stop you getting robbed on holiday

As well as being delicious, crisps may just stop you from having your belongings stolen.

At least that is what flight attendant Miguel Muñoz thinks, and he has revealed clever ways to use innocuous items as hiding places when you are on holiday and are concerned about people breaking into your hotel room, reports the Express .

He said he uses items he finds around his hotel room to stash his goods, such as an "empty bag of crisps or tin foil".

He also suggested hiding them in nappies, because what robber would fancy looking through potential dirty stuff like that?

But not everyone reckons it is such a good idea. Travel insiders at Wheressharon pointed out your valuables may end up getting thrown away if you disguise them in what appears to be rubbish.

"I suggest not doing this when your room is about to be cleaned. This could also work well when walking around," they said.

It seems like trying not to get robbed is no simple task.

