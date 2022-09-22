Chazz, a Lithuania-based crisp company, has launched the “first in the world” limited edition “Pussy flavour chips,” which were created based on research from around the world that suggests “millennials are having 3 times less sex than their parents at the same age.”



“[The] CHAZZ team is young, bold, and SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE, so we took this disastrous trend very personally,” the company’s website reads.

The company also claimed that the crips have a “unique” flavour for “brave” and “free” individuals.

“After tasting it, you will remember your wildest love adventures, your first real love,” the site added.

It also suggests that this can be a humorous gift for “friends,” or be a “gift” for a loved one “to initiate a romantic evening,” or merely a “delight for your taste buds.”

The crips are only distributed in Europe at the moment and are available for purchase at €9.99.

And to be the first to know when shipping will occur, the company asks that customers send an email, according to the website.

Chazz isn’t the first crisp company to try and create snacks with women in mind.

In 2018, Doritos said they were launching a “lady-friendly” option, which isn’t too messy and doesn’t make heavy crunching sounds.

Indra Nooyi, the Global chief exec of PepsiCo, which owns Doritos, told Freakonomics Radio that research claims to indicate how women would prefer not to “lick their fingers” and “pour crumbs” in their mouths in” public.”

However, some women’s groups, including the Women’s Equality Party, believed that companies “perpetuate these tired gender stereotypes,” which will turn women away.

