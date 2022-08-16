Dr. Seuss' $19 million San Diego mansion is now for sale for the first time in 75 years.

Located in La Jolla, the sprawling estate features elements that inspired Dr. Seuss, whose real name is Theodor Seuss Geisel, to create some of his best-selling books.

The front door has imagery of The Cat in the Hat etched into it and inside is a hidden room behind a bookshelf.

According to CBS8, Dr. Seuss bought the estate in 1947 and lived there until he died in 1991.

Dr. Seuss' home is currently owned by the University of California San Diego where the Geisel Library resides. It was gifted to the University after Dr. Seuss' wife died in 2018.

The estate is currently listed with Barry's Estates and all proceeds of the sale will go toward the Geisel Fund of the UC San Diego Foundation.

Sitting atop a mountain, the estate offers ocean views, a pool, three bedrooms, and four bathrooms.

The home is technically situated on four different lots, making the total around four acres. Buyers can purchase the lots together or independently. Each one ranges in price from $4 to $9 million.

Buyers are asked to submit their bids by August 17th at 5 pm and are expected to pay in cash.

“This is a colossal estate and one of a kind offer. So, when this is gone, it is gone!" Jason Barry, co-owner of Barry Estates wrote in the listing.

"As the author once wrote, "You are off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!”," he included.

Dr. Seuss and his first wife, Helen, built the home around an old observation tower. The two lived there together until Helen died in 1967 and Dr. Seuss married his second wife, Audrey.

