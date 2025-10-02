From snail mucin to lip flips, the beauty and aesthetics industry has never had so many buzzwords - and if you're looking for a treatment - it can be impossible to know where to start.

Opinions over what you should or shouldn't do (spoiler alert: it's whatever you want) have long been split, and as the industry gets more regulated and conversations around tweakments become more normalised, we're slowly becoming more educated on what's right for us.

Any good treatment also starts with a good doctor, and now, one of Hollywood's favourite plastic surgeons and star of 'Botched', Dr Terry Dubrow, has given his hot take.

Dr Dubrow appeared alongside Real Housewives star wife, Heather Dubrow, on a red carpet recently, where he was quizzed on which treatments he'd never advise anyone to do.





"I don't like the threads", he admitted, referring to facial thread lifts, which use dissolvable, polylactic acid threads to create a temporary 'face lift' effect.

The treatment can last between six to 12 months, however, a more permanent version of the thread lift will last up to three years - however, it has drawn controversy, with some people reporting it left them with permanent scarring.

"I think threads are the ultimate over promise, under deliver, and even if they work they work for a very short period of time", Dr Dubrow notes.

He also added he wasn't a fan of salmon sperm facials - which have become increasingly popular in the last few years for their regeneration power.

Also known as polynucleotides (or PNs), they're most commonly administered using small injections containing fragments of salmon DNA, encouraging cell turnover, and improving skin elasticity, hydration, and tone.

While his wife, Heather, disagreed that they were a "waste of time", he added: "There are other ways that are probably more effective."

