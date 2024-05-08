What is ‘butt-tox’? Beauty’s most eyebrow-raising new treatment

People are turning to bizarre methods to enhance their sex lives, including the injection of salmon sperm in intimate parts of the body and butt-tox, which one beauty clinic has trademarked as "HoleTox".

The $900 (£720) treatment in question sees clients have Botox into the buttocks. It's predominantly for people who have anal sex.

Chris Bustamante, 32, opened up to the New York Post at his Midtown Manhattan clinic about the procedure, which takes around three minutes to do.

"It’s appealing to Gen Z and millennials who are lot more curious and adventurous when it comes to enhancing their sex lives with unconventional methods," he explained.

"I do have female patients that do come in for it, but it’s predominantly gay men," he continued.

It comes after salmon sperm made headlines, which was already readily available as an anti-ageing treatment.

Aesthetic nurse Amanda Azzopardi, who runs clinics in London, Liverpool and North Wales claims it can achieve similar rejuvenating effects in the vagina.

"A lot of older women come to me and say they are not having any kind of sexual arousal anymore," she told MailOnline.

"So, we do the 'O shot' and they're reporting stronger and more frequent orgasms increased natural lubrication, greater sexual arousal."

Azzopardi said results can be seen after two to four sessions, calling it "absolutely life-changing" for mature clients.

That said, PETA hit back and said salmon sperm for beauty.

"No one needs to inject salmon sperm (or any sperm, for that matter) into their face when there is a vast array of cruelty-free and vegan treatments available," they told Indy100.

A spokesperson for the non-profit organisation explained the conditions salmon are confined to on fish farms in "severely crowded tanks" which give them "no options to swim in endless circles".

This makes the fish "deprived of the opportunity to engage in natural behaviour, they’re highly susceptible to stress and aggression".

"Many also sustain physical injuries, such as damage to their tails, because of the intense crowding. Investigations into Scottish salmon farms show that lice and other parasites are rampant," they continued.

