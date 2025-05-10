For 48 hours, I lived someone else's life. Someone who wears bath robes without irony, sips champagne on a balcony with a backdrop of the Eiffel tower, and probably has a personal florist on speed dial – a far cry from my regular life, where "luxury" usually means sneaking an extra five minutes on my lunch break.

Checking into the Four Seasons George V in Paris is less like arriving at a hotel and more like stepping into a very chic alternate reality – one with beautiful floral-flooded, chandelier-clad lobbies, hushed hallways, and staff who somehow know your name before you’ve even said it. It's a place where luxury isn’t shouted from the rooftops, it’s whispered through fresh roses delivered to your room, handwritten welcome notes, and a spa-like tranquillity that follows you everywhere.



There are hotel stays, and then there are experiences, the kind that make you momentarily question your regular life choices, like owning a microwave or folding your own towels. As much as I'd love to feign modesty and claim it was all a bit too pristine, too polished, too far removed from my natural habitat of Slack pings and half-sipped tea — I took to it like a fish to water.

But beneath the opulence lies something more grounded: a sense of thoughtful hospitality that doesn’t feel out of reach or over the top. Yes, it’s five stars and then some, but it’s also warm, welcoming, and surprisingly human.

Becca Monaghan

The room and the establishment

Originally opened in 1928, the Four Seasons George V is an art deco landmark tucked into Paris’s Golden Triangle, just steps from the Champs-Élysées. Long before it became a temple of five-star sophistication, the building was already a symbol of Parisian grandeur — a place where old-world elegance and contemporary comfort now coexist with remarkable ease.

Unlike many global hotel brands that simply drop their signature style into a new postcode, the George V is unmistakably Parisian in its design and atmosphere. You don’t just visit the city — you feel woven into it.

Becca Monaghan

That sense of Parisian immersion hits the moment you enter your room. I stayed in one of the hotel’s deluxe rooms — technically the most “standard” option, though that word should really come with an asterisk here.

The spacious room opened onto a small balcony with a postcard-perfect view of the Eiffel Tower, and was dressed in soft, soothing tones with Louis XVI inspiration, curated art, fresh white roses, and enough quiet luxury to make you instinctively lower your voice.

There’s a kind of elegance that doesn’t demand your attention but earns it through detail, and this room was full of them — from the perfectly weighted drapes to the carefully arranged coffee table books.

The bathroom, however, was where the real magic happened. It’s a personal quirk of mine — I always check the bathroom first — but this one felt less like a utility space and more like a marble-lined sanctuary.

A deep soaking tub, a separate rainfall shower, and a full suite of amenities so extensive I could’ve shown up without luggage and still been completely sorted. There was even a discreet TV built into the mirror, which felt unnecessarily brilliant.

Becca Monaghan

And then there were the welcome touches: a bottle of champagne, a personalised handwritten note, and a pecan brownie created by pastry chef Michaël Bartocetti that had no business being that good.

Even the electric curtains had a sense of theatre — you press a button and the Eiffel Tower reveals itself like a secret just for you. Rain or shine, it's a view that makes you pause. Or at least make you forget you've got a day job for a few very minutes.

Becca Monaghan

Lunch at Le George

Dining at Le George is an exercise in effortless elegance. The vibrant, modern Mediterranean menu crafted by Michelin-starred Chef Simone Zanoni feels right at home in the chic, relaxed setting — an atmosphere where the food doesn’t just fill you up, but makes you feel something.

The standout dish? Braised free-range chicken ravioli with lavender and lemon. It was every bit as heavenly as it sounds. But even before the main event, I was treated to a basket of olive-filled focaccia and fried shrimp with olive oil that, quite frankly, I haven’t stopped thinking about since.

The experience is refined but not stuffy, with impeccable service and a view that reminds you, for a moment, that perhaps dining doesn’t need to be a grand event — it just needs to be this good. Zanoni’s philosophy is all about sustainable, locally-sourced ingredients, and it’s evident in every bite.

Becca Monaghan

The service and hospitality

From the moment I arrived, it felt less like checking into a hotel and more like returning to a place where I was already known. The staff struck a rare balance: warm, attentive, deeply professional, but never overbearing. You get the sense they’re always one step ahead, but never hovering.

One moment in particular stayed with me. A small mix-up with a lunch reservation — nothing dramatic, and something I’d all but forgotten — was quietly acknowledged with a bouquet of pink roses delivered to my room, accompanied by a handwritten note.

I actually asked the staff member if she was sure they were meant for me (they were). Later, carrying them through the airport, I was stopped by an American couple who asked if I’d had a whirlwind Paris romance. I hadn’t — but I’d certainly been treated like I had.

It’s this kind of thoughtful hospitality that lingers long after you leave. The George V’s service isn’t just about efficiency or polish — it’s about creating a sense of ease, of generosity, of care. And that, as it turns out, might be the most luxurious thing of all.

Becca Monaghan

Spa experience

Paris can be a sensory overload — in the best way — but the spa at the George V offers a rare moment of stillness, tucked just beneath the hum of the city.

Elegant and understated, the space is pure serenity: soft lighting, a tranquil pool open late into the evening, and staff who speak in tones that seem to lower your blood pressure on contact. After my treatment, I floated between the pool and gym, mildly resentful that I don’t live in a state of permanent post-facial bliss.

Speaking of treatment — a one-hour facial complete with décolleté massage was led by Martina, a therapist who somehow combined clinical expertise with the warmth of a lifelong friend.

She took the time to ask about my skin, tailored every step, and made note of the Olivier Claire products she used (which I shamelessly Googled before I’d even left the room). It was easily one of the most thorough, effective facials I’ve had—my skin looked fresher, brighter, and frankly, far too radiant for economy class.

The spa’s philosophy centres on personalised care using advanced anti-ageing techniques, all delivered with a distinctly French touch.

Becca Monaghan

Spending 48 hours at the Four Seasons George V felt less like a hotel stay and more like stepping briefly into a better-lit version of your own life — where everything smells faintly of roses, people remember your name, and luxury is as much about how you're treated as it is about what you're given.

I arrived curious and a little out of place. I left rested, radiant, and only mildly tempted to ask about long-term rates.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.