Fancy zooming around Germany all summer? Seeing great cities like Berlin, Hamburg and Munich for less than the price of a couple of pints of lager?

Well now you can.

The German government has approved the creation of a €9 ($7.60) monthly public transport ticket, ready to launch in June.

You will be able to use it on trains, buses and trams throughout the country but like all good ideas there is a catch and it won't be available for long distance trips.

The deal will run for the months of June, July and August and it is part of a wider government scheme to incentivise people to use public transport.

Sounds like a pretty good deal to us.

