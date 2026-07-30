Labubu's were all the rage last year, but in 2026 have we moved on from the monster-like plush dolls?

Well, there is a new cute bag charm people are talking about.

That would be the Mirumi, a fluffy robotic bag charm wraps around bag handles where it shyly and curiously glances around in response to nearby noice thanks to it's sound-sensing system, along with a touch sensor that can also prompt a react to a pat, or it can react "even on its own."

The Yukai Engineering Inc. Mirumi mascot robot that spontaneously turns it head to look at nearby people is displayed on a purse during CES Unveiled ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2025. Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The Mirumi created by Japanese robotics company Yukai Engineering is described as a "charm that steals your heart," and between it's movement and big eyes, the design is inspired by human babies according to founder and CEO Shunsuke Aoki, as reported by The Japan Times.

A Mirumi pop-up has arrived at Harrods in London and it is there from July 20th - August 31st.

Meanwhile there's clearly demand for the bag charm - which costs £129 - as it is already out of stock on Harrods' website in both the grey and pink colours.

The Mirumi is proving popular in the UK as it is currently out of stock on the Harrods website. Harrods

"I'm about to show you one of the cutest things you've probably ever seen," said TikToker Ella-Rose (@ellarosezohra) as she unveiled her Mirumi in a video that has gone viral with 1.6 million views.

In a follow-up video, she also filmed herself taking her Mirumi that's attached to her bag around London which also went viral with 1.8 million views.

Viewers in the comments section were divided on whether the fluffy new bag charm was cute, trendy or terrifying.

One person said, "Why did I think that that's a rare animal..."

"It’s like a pet but without the maintenance… I want one!" a second person wrote.

A third person added, "Super cute but also so dystopian."

"As cute as this is, it would genuinely terrify me," a fourth person commented.

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