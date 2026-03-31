Are glitter dumplings the next new blind box hype after Labubu?

Every so often, TikTok is responsible for a bizarre trend that takes over platforms far and wide. While some things (like Labubu) had already built a niche, cult following behind the scenes, it’s social media that really catapults them into virality.

And now, attention has turned to 'glitter dumplings'.

The squishy little toys, shaped like bao buns, have become something of an obsession for some, with many on the hunt for the super-rare glittery edition. It follows a similar blind-box concept to Labubu, where you don’t know what you’re getting until you’re home and finally unboxing it.

In the weird but wonderful world of TikTok, people are now tuning in to see whether any creator gets lucky.

One TikToker (@itskristiii) even admitted to spending more than $700 (£530) trying to get her hands on the rare toy. And still had no luck.

In the clip, she’s seen buying what looks like an entire box, hoping her fortunes might finally change.

Sadly, they didn't.

@itskristiii Did I just find the rare glitter dumpling?? 😦 #mysterydumpling #raredumpling #glitterdumpling #fivebelowfinds





However, another content creator (@frantasticfranny0) was ecstatic to find the golden dumpling during an unveiling with a friend.





@frantasticfranny0 omg i love glitter dumpling #dumplings #glitterdumpling #fyp #makemefamous





Meanwhile, one lucky collector took to the platform to showcase their glitter dumpling collection, leaving other fans slightly envious.





@autumnglaspell Updated pretties 🥰 #glitterdumpling #valentinedumpling #rare #fivebelow #dumpling









That said, many more simply don't understand why they've become so popular in recent months.

"Why is everyone freaking out over these??? I don’t get it," one wrote, as another chimed in: "I fear I just do not get the hype."

A third reiterated: "So what's the hype of these glitter dumplings???"

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